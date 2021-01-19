The Charleston Sanitary Board is waiving an annual fee for restaurants to help offset some losses from the pandemic.
Sanitary Board Manager Steve Cooper said Tuesday the city is waiving the $450 grease trap fee for Charleston’s 255 restaurants. In return for paying the fee, Cooper said the city inspects the restaurant’s grease traps annually.
Cooper stressed that restaurant owners check their mail for a letter from the sanitary board announcing the fee waiver.
“This year, because of the economic damage that’s happened to many small businesses, especially restaurants, we are waiving that fee and we’re sending a waiver letter to all 255 restaurants this week,” Cooper said. “We just hope that this provides some relief to some of these small businesses who are suffering through the COVID-19 pandemic.”