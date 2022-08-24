Charleston and Kanawha County officials on Wednesday announced an $80 million investment in two Charleston Town Center mall structures that would transform the Macy’s building and the Lee Street parking garage into a multi-sport complex.
In addition to hosting sports tournaments, the proposed Capital Sports Center would be accessible to community members, Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango said Wednesday.
“The models across the nation that are doing this, it’s going to be basically you have a membership,” Salango said. “So, it will be a monthly membership-type program. But the whole facility will be at your disposal. You can come in, you can hit the gym, you can use the pool and the other amenities.”
The goal will be similar to that of the Shawnee Sports Complex — creating a place people can enjoy year-round that also brings in money by hosting tournaments, he said.
“You flood this place with 10,000 athletes and their families, they’re going to the mall, they’re eating at the food court, they’re shopping in the mall,” Salango said. “They’re going to do the things that we really need here, which is foot traffic downtown and foot traffic in the mall. And I think that’s really going to change the landscape.”
The proposed $80 million facility will be operated jointly by the city of Charleston and the Kanawha County Commission.
While the Charleston City Council and the County Commission would ultimately approve how the center is operated, one idea is to create a governing board to handle hiring and making financial decisions for the facility, he said.
Salango said the city and county will look for corporate sponsors, as well as federal and state money for the project. The remaining amount, the city and the county will split, he said.
“Ultimately, this is a 50/50 project between the city and the county,” he said. “We’re doing this together. This is something that needs to be done. We’re proud to do it.”
Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey