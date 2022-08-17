The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta will again be held over the July Fourth weekend next year.
The city of Charleston and the Regatta Commission announced Wednesday the festival is on for June 30 through July 4, 2023.
Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said the decision on the date was made after reflecting on the success of this year’s event.
“We've had weeks now, upon reflection, looking at the 2022 Regatta, the success of the Regatta, not just the economic impact, but we've heard from vendors, we heard from small business and most important, we've heard from the stern-wheelers, and those who traveled in,” Goodwin said.
In the Regatta’s first year back in more than a decade, an estimated 210,000 people attended the event held June 30 through July 4. The event had an estimated economic impact of more than $31 million, according to the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Goodwin said owners of the stern-wheel boats who attended were “unanimous” in wanting to have the event over the Fourth of July next year. Regatta vendors, too, signed up to be back next year, she said.
Bryan Hughes, a member of the Regatta commission, said the middle of the summer is a perfect time for stern-wheelers to attend before traveling on to other events and festivals.
Goodwin said before deciding on the dates, city officials talked with FestivALL organizers about ways to make both events work.
This year, FestivALL started June 12 and continued through June 26. Both events can work, Goodwin said, but next year city employees need a break between the two.
"That was our main concern in the city,” Goodwin said. “We had some city employees that literally had not had a day off in 12 days -- 10, 12 days. We can't do that. It's hot outside. It's a lot of labor, work. We wanted to make sure we had that breathing room. We feel like we've got the sweet spot now with these days and times, and so we're really excited.”
The city employees are who “made this happen,” Hughes said.
“They were the ones who said who said, ‘Hey, we got this issue over here. We've already got it fixed for you, but we just want to let you know,’” Hughes said. “They were the ones who were there all night long. I mean ... 2 a.m. in the morning, they’re still cleaning the streets up, making sure it's ready, and then by the time the sun comes up, it's absolutely perfectly ready to go for the next day.”
FestivALL Director Mackenzie Spencer said leaders worked closely with city officials and members of the Regatta Commission on the dates for next year’s event. She declined Wednesday to say when or how long next year’s event will be, but said the dates will be announced in the next few weeks.
