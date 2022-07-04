After four days of singing, dancing, boating and partying, the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta drew to a close Monday.
For the first time in 14 years, the event brought crowds of people to downtown Charleston for live music, food, carnival activities and more.
“It’s amazing; that’s all I can say,” Charleston native Ed Fauber said of the Regatta's return.
Fauber wore a 1983 Charleston Regatta T-shirt at Slack Park on Monday afternoon. He was there attending a concert by Appalachian Celtic music group Mountain Thyme, alongside his daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren.
Fauber said he remembered parking on the Kanawha Boulevard and walking through the Regatta years ago. He said his favorite parts of the event were the crowds, the activities and the boat races.
All of those things returned at this year’s Regatta, which was held for the first time since 2008. Food trucks, craft vendors and carnival rides lined up along Kanawha Boulevard as stern-wheelers docked along the Kanawha River.
People packed the street to watch performances by artists such as The Four Tops, Martina McBride and Rick Springfield. Meanwhile, children ran, splashed and played the kid zone at Magic Island all weekend long.
“It's really nice to see Charleston doing something big,” said Michelle Edwards, another local who was at the Regatta on Monday. “It's nice. It's been so long. I think everybody was just dying to get out, to be able to take part in something.”
Edwards was accompanied by family members including her daughter, Stevie Edwards, who said she was glad to see see the Regatta bringing more people to Charleston.
“It's nice to see different people and what they bring to the city,” said Stevie Edwards.
Like Fauber, Michelle Edwards recalled memories of Regattas past. For others, like Hilary Malone of South Hills, this year's event was a new experience.
”I'm young enough that I don't remember Regatta,” she said. “I remember a little bit [but] I don't remember going and having the experience.”
This year, Malone began making up for lost time, attending every day of the five-day event.
"It just feels good to have a bunch of people together again, you know?” she said. “Just like everybody coming together and being able to have fun. We loved it.”
Malone said she especially enjoyed the opportunities the Regatta provided for families as well as adults. On Saturday night, she went to see country music superstar McBride and, on Monday, she took her son to the kid zone.
“We're a young family, but we still like to do adult things,” she said. “So we can enjoy our family time over here and then, at nighttime, get a babysitter and go over on the other side and have a beer and stuff. So just being able to have both sides, it's been awesome.”
Malone also shared her favorite thing about the Regatta.
“I want to say the concerts," she said, "but I really think it's just having something for people to do all day, every day. That's the biggest thing."