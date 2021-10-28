Beginning Nov. 1, the city of Charleston will begin collecting loose leaves. Residents are encouraged to collect their leaves, bag them and leave them with curbside refuse on their normal trash collection day.
There is no limit to the amount of bags that will be collected during normal pickup. Tree limbs, yard waste and flowerpots should not be mixed with loose leaves.
“As the leaves begin to fall, it is important to collect leaves before they cause blockages in our storm drains and ditch lines,” Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said in a news release. “If blockages occur, localized flooding could cause problems along streets and alleyways.”
“Public Works crews that participate in loose leaf collection also salt our roads and provide snow removal in inclement weather. Depending on weather conditions, this could lead to limited resources, so we are asking folks to help us by bagging leaves if they are able,” Brent Webster, director of Public Works, said in the release.
Loose leaves must be raked to the edge of the street to be picked up. Leaves that are raked into alleyways will not be collected.
Weather conditions permitting, loose leaf collection will generally take place on the following days:
Monday and Tuesday – Kanawha City
Wednesday and Thursday – South Hills
Friday – West Side, North Charleston and East End
For more information, call the Street Department at 304-348-6850.