As an accounting firm finalizes agreements with organizations that have been recommended to receive federal coronavirus relief funds, the Charleston City Council’s consideration of the funding requests has been delayed, officials said Friday.
The City Council has yet to vote on the recommendations from an advisory committee and Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin that the city distribute about $11.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to 32 projects in the community that were determined by an application process.
City Manager Jonathan Storage said Friday that BDO, which the city is contracting with for accounting services for ARP money, has “done most of the heavy lifting already” by making sure every recommended recipient is eligible for funding under ARP guidelines.
“BDO has determined that all of the recommended subrecipients or beneficiaries under the grant program do qualify to receive these federal funds,” Storage said.
The city is establishing draft agreements with intended recipients and has created a monitoring process for the funds that will be shared with each organization.
Storage said he sent letters Friday to each of the intended recipients explaining that BDO would contact them to share with them a risk-assessment questionnaire, the monitoring policy and the agreement.
“In order for their grant to be considered by [the] City Council, the risk questionnaire, and a final draft agreement must be completed,” Storage said. “That will ensure that council members will be voting on the exact draft agreement, and terms and conditions for each award that's being considered.”
Councilman Joe Jenkins, chairman of council's Finance Committee, said he advocated for having agreements with each organization in hand before voting on them.
“That way, we know specifically the terms and what's going to be required of each organization and what the scope of the project is,” Jenkins said.
Storage said that, based on Jenkins’s request, Goodwin’s administration will recommend that the City Council vote on ARP funding applications on a rolling basis, rather than en masse.
“Thus, the timing of any award decision relating to any one particular grant application will largely depend on when those individual organizations complete their necessary paperwork and get it in to the city administration,” Storage said.
The agenda for Monday’s City Council meeting does not include any ARP funding requests.
The council last month approved a plan for spending about $25 million of ARP money for the city’s own projects.
Storage said the risk-assessment questionnaires going out to organizations are particularly important because they’ll provide the council with an extra layer of assessment on the feasibility of success with each of the proposed grants.
“It's actually meant to be a protective tool and informational guide to council members as they evaluate which groups should be awarded the money now, which groups should be awarded maybe in the future, if things need to be fleshed out a little bit more with internal controls, or which groups the council may choose to pass on, meaning not issue an award,” Storage said.
As of now, only the organizations that have been recommended to receive funding are finalizing agreements, Storage said.
If council members were to suggest an organization that wasn’t originally recommended receive funding anyway, Storage said Goodwin’s administration would prefer that be referred to the advisory committee for consideration.
“We do anticipate that there will be another round of grants, and that the same or a similar process will be adhered to,” Storage said.