Charleston to host Fourth of July celebration

The city of Charleston will launch Fourth of July fireworks at 10 p.m. July 4, according to a news release Thursday.
The 20-minute show will take place on MacCorkle Avenue, across from Leon Sullivan Way. Kanawha Boulevard will be shut down from California Street to Court Street starting at 4 p.m. the day of the show and will remain closed until 8 p.m. July 5. Traffic on the south side of the Kanawha River will also be affected at different times during the evening of the show.
Those wanting to view the fireworks are asked to watch the celebration from their homes, but access to Kanawha Boulevard will also be available with social-distancing measures in place.