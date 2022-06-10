Charleston Parks and Recreation will open all of the city's pools and splash pads Saturday, marking the first time all the facilities have been open since 2017.
Admission to all city pools is free.
"We are really excited to have all city pools open this year," Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said in a news release Friday. "Not only do our pools provide a place for community members to gather and enjoy the summer months, but they also provide our young people with valuable job opportunities."
According to the release, the city's pools provide approximately 55 summer job opportunities, ranging from lifeguards to concessions workers.
The city operates six pool and splash pad facilities.
Swimming pools at the Kanawha City Community Center, the North Charleston Recreation Center, the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center and Cato Park are open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Pools are closed on Mondays for maintenance, excluding July 4.
Splashpads at Magic Island and at the East End Community Park, on Dixie Street, are open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Visitors to the city's facilities are allowed to bring chairs and coolers, though no glass containers or alcohol are permitted, according to the release. For additional information, contact the respective Parks and Recreation facility.