With temperatures projected to remain below freezing throughout Tuesday and Wednesday, Charleston will open its warming shelter to help residents bear the cold.
The shelter is operated out of the Salvation Army, off Tennessee Avenue on the city’s West Side. It will be open from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday, and 9 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.
Staffing for the warming center is provided through a collaboration between Charleston Emergency Services, the United Way of Central West Virginia and the Kanawha Valley Collective.
Those at the shelter will also have access to services from Cabin Creek Health Systems, the Salvation Army and the Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority, among others.
To volunteer at the center, contact Margaret O’Neal, president of the United Way of Central WV, at 304-340-3503 or email moneal@unitedwaycwv.org.