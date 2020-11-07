The City of Charleston will receive more than $1 million as part of a statewide antitrust settlement against paving companies accused of creating a monopoly paving road projects in the state.
Eleven asphalt companies agreed to pay more than $100 million to the state on Oct. 30, which Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said was the largest single-state antitrust settlement in West Virginia’s history.
Charleston will receive $1.06 million of the total $101.35 million settlement, city spokesperson Mackenzie Spencer wrote in an email Thursday. Spencer said the city has not yet received the fund, and where the money will go will not be decided until the future.
“We have not received the money yet. Once we do, a recommendation will be made to city council on how to appropriate those funds but ultimately it is council’s decision on how that money is spent,” Spencer wrote.
City Attorney Kevin Baker confirmed the settlement has no restrictions on how the money can be spent, Spencer said.
City council member and finance chair Joe Jenkins said Friday when large settlements like this are announced and Charleston is set to receive a piece, it can take a few months before the funding actually makes it into the city’s bank account.
The last major settlement that sent money to Charleston, nearly $1.8 million, came from the 2014 Elk River chemical spill and water crisis. The funds from that settlement went toward a program to help small businesses cover losses from the pandemic, a community grant program, marketing assistance for small businesses, and upgrades at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Jenkins said the process for how a settlement is distributed starts with the Mayor’s Office and city administration, then would go to city council.
“The administration would make a proposal — and sometimes in consultation with city council, ask our thoughts on where it should go — and then we would put that forward before finance [committee] and then city council for a final vote,” he said.
Jenkins said that’s also barring any major funding shortfalls that need immediate attention, where money would need to be injected immediately.
“Once it’s paid into our account, that’s when we would have a budget amendment to shift those funds,” Jenkins said.
The City of Huntington received around $600,000 as part of the settlement, and will use the funding for paving-related expenses.
Jenkins said right now he doesn’t know where the city’s $1 million will go, but there’s a chance some of it will end up turning into asphalt.
“From a few comments I’ve heard and talked to folks, I think there is an expectation that if not all of it, some of it would be going to either the paving budget or some type of infrastructure — maybe to help with some of the lights falling down along the [Kanawha] Boulevard,” Jenkins said.