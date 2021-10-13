Following grueling, daylong negotiations Tuesday, the new owner of the Charleston Town Center mall and the Kanawha County Assessor’s Office agreed on, and commissioners approved, an appraised value of $21.5 million for the downtown shopping center.
Talks took place in Kanawha County Commission chambers, before a sizable crowd that thinned out as the verbal jousting wore on. The negotiations constituted a Board of Assessment Appeals hearing, not a regular county commission meeting.
The Hull Group President Jim Hull and employee Patrick Muller, who acquires properties for Hull, both maintained that property taxes should be based more closely on the May sale price of $7.5 million, proposing an appraisal right at $10 million. Hull outbid six other companies to purchase the mall, in what they characterized as an open process.
The Assessor’s Office entered negotiations at $30 million, so the two sides more or less met in the middle. By agreeing to the deal, it is unlikely Hull will reverse field and appeal.
Because U.S. Bank bought the asset from the mall’s first owner, failed to auction it off and operated the mall for 18 months, Hull maintained the purchase was an “arm’s length transaction,” meaning it was a true sale and not a distressed or invalid one.
“That’s the highest price it would bring in an open market,” Jim Hull said.
In his introduction as a witness, Hull said he is an Air Force veteran who entered real estate appraisal in 1972 and the development business in 1977. He said his real estate portfolio is worth $1 billion.
Steve Duffield, the Assessor’s Office Commercial Supervisor, acknowledged his office downplayed the sale cost, deeming it “distressed” and “invalid.” As the day wore on, Commission President Kent Carper and commissioners Ben Salango and Lance Wheeler seemed to lean more to the legitimate sale side.
After going back and forth all day -- the meeting began at 11 a.m., broke for afternoon lunch and ended around 6 p.m. -- Duffield and team gave the sale more weight, lowering its original valuation from $30 million to the final $21.5 million.
Three approaches are used in calculating property taxes -- cost, market and income. Cost is perhaps the most complicated, “based on an assumption that the cost of a property, less depreciation, yields a reasonable estimate of market value,” according to the Kanawha County Assessor’s handbook. From there nuances rise to the surface, with different cost appraisal methods and functional obsolescence playing a part.
A market approach considers what comparable properties in the area are selling for. Homeowners often see the value of their property affected this way. Income methodology takes into account income and rate of return on investment.
Because the Assessor’s Office had based its evaluation on equal parts income and market, its figure checked in at $30 million. That amount was still $20 million lower than what it maintained last week, before Hull disputed square footage figures and gross leasable area as opposed to gross building area, in addition to pointing to the sell price. The gross building area figure considers the entire mall, including the three attached anchors and the detached Encova insurance building.
Hull does not own those, but Duffield said if a catastrophe occurred and those properties were lost, replacement cost would be affected. Replacement cost is a function of cost as a category of appraisal.
“It’s a calculation that takes in every structural element, including the heating, cooling and water it takes to build that mall back,” Duffield said.
The two sides argued over basic facts at the outset. Carper chided The Hull Group for not being present at a status conference last week, in which some matters could have been settled.
At one point, Hull proposed a 10-year payback if the county would not back down on its $30 million figure.
“So, if you had your way you wouldn’t pay taxes for 10 years,” Carper told Hull.
On another occasion, Carper asked the Assessor’s representatives why, in trying bolster their case, they mentioned a non-Hull mall that recently sold in Wisconsin. The mall sold for only $3 million but would have been valued at $16.8 million using the Kanawha Assessor’s Office methodology, Assessor’s attorney Randy Saunders said. It was torn down shortly after the sale, indicating it must not have been worth much.
“Why would you mention that, Randy?” Carper asked. “How does that help you?”
Muller said he has been successful across the country in getting local boards to lower taxes on properties The Hull Group owns. It owns 33 malls, mostly in the Southeast, and many other real estate assets. He mentioned his success in lowering an appraisal on a Hudson Valley, New York, mall from $80 million to $8 million the following tax year.
Muller said he did not have an independent appraisal done on the Town Center mall, because in past cases it hasn’t been necessary.