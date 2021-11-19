Trash pickup in the city of Charleston will change over the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's holidays, the city announced.
Refuses schedules for the holidays are as follows:
During Thanksgiving week (Nov. 22-26), if your refuse is typically picked up on Tuesday, your refuse will be collected on Monday. If your refuse is typically picked up on Wednesday, your refuse will be collected on Tuesday. If your refuse is typically picked up on Thursday, your refuse will be collected on Wednesday. If your refuse is typically picked up on Friday, your refuse collection will not change. No refuse will be collected on Thursday, Nov. 25.
During Christmas week (Dec. 20-24), if your refuse is typically picked up on Tuesday, your refuse will be collected on Monday. If your refuse is typically picked up on Wednesday, your refuse will be collected on Tuesday. If your refuse is typically picked up on Thursday, your refuse will be collected on Wednesday. If your refuse is typically picked up on Friday, your refuse will be collected on Thursday. No refuse will be collected on Friday, Dec. 24.
During New Year's week (Dec. 27-31), if your refuse is typically picked up on Tuesday, your refuse will be collected on Monday. If your refuse is typically picked up on Wednesday, your refuse will be collected on Tuesday. If your refuse is typically picked up on Thursday, your refuse will be collected on Wednesday. If your refuse is typically picked up on Friday, your refuse will be collected on Thursday. No refuse will be collected on Friday, Dec. 31.
Trash collection will run its normal schedule for all other holidays in 2021. For more information, call 304-348-6831.