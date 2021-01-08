A judge on Friday sentenced a Kanawha County woman to prison after she pleaded guilty last month in a case involving the molestation of her then-infant granddaughter.
Kanawha Circuit Judge Tera Salango sentenced Roseanna Elaine Thompson, 47, of Charleston, to 30 to 60 years in prison. She received the maximum sentence for the charges she faced.
Thompson pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in position of trust on Dec. 7. Each charge carried a 10- to 20-year prison sentence in West Virginia.
Salango also ordered Thompson to serve 50 years of extended supervision if she survives past her sentence. Thompson will not be eligible for parole until after serving at least 30 years.
Thompson and her ex-fiance, Richard Smith II, 41, recorded multiple videos of the two in their South Charleston residence repeatedly sexually assaulting and abusing the infant around Feb. 19, 2015.
The couple later separated and Smith remarried, but it wasn’t until May 2018, when Smith’s now ex-wife found the videos while cleaning out their home. She turned the videos over to police, and Smith and Thompson were later arrested.
Those tapes were shown to a jury in January during Smith’s criminal trial. They showed Thompson being an active participant in child abuse. In one video, Thompson is seen holding down her granddaughter’s legs while Smith sexually abused her.
“This was an appalling crime against an innocent victim. The State of West Virginia is grateful that we did not have to subject another jury to the horrific scenes captured on those videos and even more grateful that we were able to get justice in this case without the victim and her family having to relive this crime yet again,” Kanawha assistant prosecutors Deb Rusnak and Adam Petry said in a statement following Friday's hearing.
Salango sentenced Smith to up to 775 years in prison March 4, saying he is “one of the most evil persons who I’ve ever encountered.”
The jury in Smith’s case deliberated less than 30 minutes before finding him guilty on all 20 counts — 11 counts of first-degree sexual abuse, four counts of sexual assault and five counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in position of trust.
Thompson faced the same 20 charges as Smith before pleading guilty to the three charges of abuse by a person in a position of trust last month.
“The West Virginia State Police did an outstanding investigation and we can’t thank them enough for their part in bringing these perpetrators to justice,” Rusnak and Petry said. “Judge Salango’s sentence ensures that Roseanna Thompson will not be parole eligible until having served a minimum of 30 years. Such a sentence gives the state, this child and her parents an assurance that Roseanna Thompson will never harm another child.”