Making no deviations from the proposals made by Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, the Charleston City Council’s American Rescue Plan Act Advisory Committee on Wednesday finalized its recommendations for the spending of $37 million in federal coronavirus relief dollars.
The committee voted to recommend Goodwin’s proposals to allocate approximately $11.5 million to 32 projects submitted by nonprofit agencies through an application process, and another $20 million for the city’s own projects.
Goodwin had originally recommended 34 projects, but the Religious Coalition for Community Renewal asked the city to delay considering funding its proposed day shelter and low-barrier housing projects after community opposition.
Another $5 million would be set aside for future projects, potentially including another round of applications from nonprofits.
The recommendations will now be referred to the City Council's Finance Committee for consideration, and then to the full council for a vote.
Councilwoman Caitlin Cook said the projects the committee is recommending are “holistic” and “well-rounded.”
“You have ones that address food insecurity needs,” Cook said. “You have ones that address safe spaces for teenagers to be after school, but also having the ability in those safe spaces for them to have access to games or activities that they actually enjoy.
“So, I think it's a well-rounded recommendation list that's going to make a great impact on our city."
Councilwoman Mary Beth Hoover said there are a wide range of projects that meet the needs of the community.
“I think we're also fitting the need right now, what is needed in our community,” Hoover said. “Especially with food insecurities, mental health, trying to make sure we can get housing for people who need it, and who have jobs and are in a lower income bracket. I think these are very important [projects]."
Included in the $20 million recommended for city projects are: $7.5 million for an infrastructure and broadband upgrades fund, which chief-of-staff Matt Sutton said would be used for projects such as broadband, lighting, paving, accessibility and streetscape upgrades; $500,000 for the city’s new sidewalk improvement fund; $6 million for athletic field upgrades; $1.25 million to match federal and state grants; $1 million to study the construction of a new public safety building; and $250,000 for the city’s youth job opportunities program.
Also included is $815,000 for the city’s COVID-related expenses, including personal protective equipment and vaccine incentives, and $500,000 to the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta.
Hoover said projects like sidewalks, accessibility and lighting are very important.
“I am very happy with the way that those buckets, as the mayor would say, kind of came into fruition,” she said.
She noted that the council would still have to approve more specific purchases for the funds created.
“I'm happy with how this all shook out. And I think we're hitting every need,” Hoover said. “I hope we are. If not, maybe that second round of funding, we can try to hit those needs that we may have missed this time.”
Committee Vice Chairwoman Becky Ceperley noted during the meeting that nonprofit agencies that submitted an application but were not chosen or missed the previous deadline will be able to apply again.
“If, for some reason, your application was not recommended this time, you might want to look at it, maybe talk to some folks, see what you could do to tweak it some,” she said. “If you, unfortunately, did miss the deadline last time, stay tuned. We'll give you another opportunity.”
The council's Finance Committee is expected to take up the recommendations at its March 7 meeting. The full City Council is expected to vote on the recommendations the same night.