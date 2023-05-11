Omie Brock (far left) and Tonette Sugg (second from left) of Charleston stop by a table of covered dishes and housewares for sale by Tanya Banks (second from right) and Midge Park (far right) in front of the West Virginia Institute for Spirituality house at the corner of Elizabeth and Virginia streets during the 2022 East End Yard Sale.
As they have for more than 30 years, shoppers will flock to a Charleston neighborhood this weekend in search of bargains.
The 32nd East End Yard Sale will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
This year will be a transition year for the event, organizers say, as the East End Community Association is seeking an organization or company partner for the event in the future. Charleston Main Streets has partnered with the community association for the past decade, but will not do so in the future.
“We're going to take this as an opportunity to rethink, repartner and rebrand,” Clifton Clark, vice president of the community association, said.
There will be no registration or map for this year’s yard sale.
Historically, Charleston Main Streets has helped the neighborhood group market the event, collect funds and distribute public spaces for the event. In recent years, Old Colony Realtors had also been a sponsor, but is not this year, Clark said.
Clark said the association is open to either a nonprofit or a for-profit organization to partner with for the event. Whoever the association partners with will be part of the longest-running, most successful and largest yard sale east of Mississippi, Clark said.
“We would be more than happy to entertain anyone for any reason, as long as our goals align, and that of course, just being for the benefit of Charleston, specifically the East End portion," Clark said.
The yard sale typically draws thousands of people, community association president Les Wilkerson said.
The event will be held rain or shine. In 32 years, 2020 was the only time the yard sale had been canceled.
Selling at this year’s event will be limited to the houses and lawns on the East End. Sellers will not be set up in the parking lot of the Kanawha County Board of Education.
Clark said he expects a large number of houses to participate.
“If the number of Facebook, email, text and other communications I've received are any indication, there will be a lot of people who are,” he said.
