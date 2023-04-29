Hundreds of stick pins dot a map of Charleston that hangs in Danni Dineen's office. Every pin corresponds to a drug overdose.
Each month is represented by a different color. White pins denote a non-opiate related overdose.
A black pin marks each death.
“That’s our regional jail,” she says, pointing to a clump of pins. “These are the hotels down in Kanawha City. This is Renaissance Circle [or] City Park.”
More than a visual reminder of the drug epidemic’s continuing effect on Charleston, the map is a tool for Dineen, who coordinates the city’s quick-response team. The team conducts follow-up visits to reported drug overdoses, offering treatment options and other services to individuals.
Using the map, along with other information, Dineen can identify trends -- like a yearly springtime overdose spike that coincides with people getting their income tax refunds, and that more meth overdoses happen on the city’s East End than the West Side. That knowledge helps Dineen better do her job, she said.
"One, we know the areas that we need to target and get ... Narcan in every hand,” she said. “Two, it helps us planning events for months that we see a typical peak.”
On Dineen’s hard days, the map and pins are also a reminder of why she does the work. Responding to drug overdoses and offering people treatment can be a heavy job.
“Every day, we have some type of victory, but there are those days where you feel down on yourself,” she said. “You’ve just tried everything possible to help somebody and they’re not going anywhere. I look at these maps and then I remember each one of these pins is a person or community that struggles. And that's why we need to keep doing what we're doing.”
Dineen is one of nine staff members who make up Charleston’s Coordinated Addiction Response Effort, a city office established under Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin’s administration to respond to people dealing with substance use disorder, mental health issues and homelessness.
In addition to the quick response team, the CARE office includes a number of outreach programs, as well as homeless reunification services and a pre-trial diversion program.
On a recent spring day, a Gazette-Mail reporter tagged along as the CARE office staff did outreach work in the community.
On one stop, CARE Director Taryn Wherry helped a teenager who had become stranded in Charleston return to his home state. The 18-year-old had met a girl on social media a month earlier. After the woman kicked him out, his mother contacted the CARE office asking for help getting him home.
At Vista View apartments, two members of the CARE staff delivered mattresses to a recently house couple. They had dropped off bed frames the day before, they explained. When the two CARE workers first encountered the pair, they were sleeping in the Spring Hill Cemetery. Now they had a place of their own.
“Did you guys get those bed frames set up?” a staff member asked.
“We were waiting on the mattresses,” the man replied.
Next, the team went to a house on the West Side to bring a man a television and a DVD player. He had recently moved into his own place and didn’t have Wi-Fi. He needed something to do.
Household items like the mattress and the electronics come from community partners.
While the CARE staff views every person on the streets of Charleston as a client, the office's reach extends beyond the city’s homeless population.
“We work with anyone, literally,” said Tia Gravely, the CARE office’s mental health coordinator. “It doesn't even have to be a homeless person. We even have a pretty significant amount of clients that aren’t homeless. So, it's literally anyone that needs our services, we will be there.”
According to the city, the quick-response team responded to 386 overdoses and 397 non-overdose substance use-related matters in 2022.
Besides Dineen, the quick-response team includes a medic, a Charleston Police officer and the CARE office’s community outreach coordinator, Jordan Dennison.
Dineen said most of the quick-response team’s interactions with people are positive. It’s rare, but people will sometimes accept offers for treatment on the spot, she said.
“Usually it's about building that relationship, knocking on doors,” Dineen said. “Sometimes people will try to deflect, like, 'I don't know why I was [given naloxone]. I wasn’t even using drugs.'"
In those instances, the team will explain who they are and give them contact information and naloxone, a drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Sometimes those people will reach out to the CARE team later asking for help getting to a doctor’s appointment or for other things, she said.
“A lot of QRT is planting a seed and letting people know that there is help out there. You're not alone,” she said. “A lot of times it's interacting with the families of the patients that have questions or training them how to use Narcan in the event that their loved one does have an incident, they're prepared to handle that.”
Stories you might like
Other times, the team simply leaves a door hanger filled with information.
“I can't tell you how many times an individual that I've never heard of or met will call and say, 'Hey, I found this tag flapping in the wind, can you help me?'" Dineen said.
According to the city, the CARE team helped 339 people get some type of substance use disorder treatment in 2022.
For Gravely, an average day includes following up with clients to make sure they're doing things like getting to appointments and taking medications.
At least once a month, the CARE office files a petition in circuit court to have someone involuntarily committed to a mental health facility, Gravely said. The process is for people who pose a danger to themselves or others because of mental illness or drug addiction.
“For example, we'll have clients in a state of psychosis walking in and out of traffic, not paying any regard to oncoming vehicles," Gravely said. “They're in a state of psychosis and they're carrying big sticks around or screaming into the air."
Gravely also helps people file petitions on behalf of family members. She said the warrants, which require a hearing and court approval, have been difficult to get approved in the past, but Gravely said recently she’s had better luck.
“The [mental hygiene] commissioners now know us, they know our office, they know if we're filing something, that's pressing and very serious,” Wherry said.
Dennison, the CARE team’s community outreach coordinator, also heads up a pre-trial diversion program that targets repeat offenders of “non-serious” crimes, he said.
Offenders can include people charged with trespassing or littering when the root cause is homelessness, or a person suffering from substance use disorder who is charged with drug possession or having an open container of alcohol.
Instead of going to jail, those people can enter the program. By meeting certain requirements, like attending inpatient treatment or signing up for housing, Dennison said the offenders can have the charges kept off their record.
“Because our jails are severely understaffed and overcrowded right now,” Dennison said, “it can be really hard for people that are dealing with substance use disorder, mental illness because they're not getting their appropriate medication while they're in there."
“They're at risk for losing their housing or they're at risk of losing their job, if they have one, or some people lose custody of their kids,” he added. “So we try to keep them out of jail and out on the street where they can get the true help that they need, while encouraging them to improve their quality of life.”
During the first quarter of 2023, the diversion program has helped 33 people charged in Charleston Municipal Court, 11 charged in Kanawha County Circuit Court and two people in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.
Last year, the CARE office helped 95 people with substance use disorder or mental illness get diversion opportunities, according to the city.
As someone who has served time in jail, Dennison said he wishes a diversion program had been offered to him when he was facing charges. If it had, he said, he may have gotten into recovery and turned his life around sooner.
“I love being able to offer this program to a lot of people, and really give them that nudge they need,” he said. “Because some people, they’re just so lost. Lost in their addiction ... that they need someone to come and walk them along and show them the way.”
The city’s reunification program is another part of the CARE office.
According to the city, the CARE office sent 212 people to “people/places they love and feel safe” last year through the program.
In the first quarter of this year, the “vast majority” of people have gone to other places in West Virginia, Wherry said.
“A lot of it is, they get brought to [CAMC General Hospital] for whatever reason, and they’re from Welch or Belle even, just outlying areas, and they don't have a way to get back home,” Wherry said.
Some participants just want to move back home or get a fresh start in another state, she said. In each case, the CARE team makes sure there’s a family member, friend or available shelter bed waiting at their destination, she said.
Participants also undergo a background check to ensure they’re not leaving to evade the law.
Team members say they're aware some people have concerns that the office “buses” homeless people into the city or out to other places, but Dineen said the goal is to improve a person’s quality of life.
“It's about the individual and the best quality of life,” Dineen said. “If we have somebody that comes to us and they want to go to another city, and it's just to another shelter, who are we to say where they're going to have a better quality of life?
“Whether they're going to another shelter, they're going to their family's home or just an area from their past where they have had a better quality of life or a network of people, it’s our job to get them there,” she said.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive