Ruffner Park, a one-acre tract containing a rich, 200-year slice of Charleston's history, has been the site of an archaeological survey involving ground-penetrating radar and other non-intrusive imaging gear.
The archaeologists are hoping to find and enumerate the final resting places of 19th-century Charlestonians believed to remain interred in the city's first public graveyard. Its last burial took place 150 years ago.
Shaded by giant pin oaks and sycamores and fronting Kanawha Boulevard and the Kanawha River, the grassy East End park is a quiet haven for strollers, dog-walkers and foraging gray squirrels.
But last summer, following the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, the park became a local focal point in a national movement to remove public monuments and statues honoring people or events associated with slavery.
On June 29, the City of Charleston with Charleston Historic Landmarks Commission support removed a brass plaque listing the names of the officers and enlistees of the Kanawha Riflemen, a militia group that drilled on Ruffner land after being formed a few years before the Civil War. Many of its members, including David L. and Henry D. Ruffner, were slaveowners or the sons of slaveowners.
Following the outbreak of the Civil War, the Riflemen, led by Charleston lawyer George S. Patton, grandfather of the World War II U.S. Army tank corps commander of the same name, fought for the Confederacy as part of the 22nd Virginia Infantry.
The plaque honoring the Kanawha Riflemen was placed in the park in 1922 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy. It included the name of a free Black man identified as a "colored cook, faithful during the war," representative of the "faithful servant" narrative perpetuated by the United Daughters and certain Confederate veteran "Lost Cause" groups in the decades following the war.
In addition to sparking a local discussion on slavery and Confederate monuments, removal of the Kanawha Riflemen plaque piqued local interest in the park's history, both before and after the Civil War, according to Billy Joe Peyton, history professor at West Virginia State University and chairman of the Charleston Historic Landmarks Commission.
"A lot of people had not been aware that this one-acre tract operated for 40 years as Charleston's first and only public graveyard, until the city opened Spring Hill Cemetery," Peyton said.
In 1795, the year after Charleston was incorporated, the park site became part of the 1,000-acre estate of Joseph and Anna Ruffner. The family's land holdings stretched along the Kanawha River bottomland from present-day Ruffner Avenue upstream to the mouth of Campbells Creek. There, in 1797, near the site of a natural salt spring, the Ruffners developed Kanawha County's first commercial salt furnace, enabling the creation of great wealth for the family.
By 1830, Charleston, with a population of about 1,500, was running out of burial space in its network of church cemeteries and family plots.
The following year, Daniel Ruffner, a son of Joseph and Anna and the man who commissioned construction of the Holly Grove mansion bordering what is now the State Capitol Complex, sold the city the one-acre tract for $300. The deed of sale stipulated that the land was to be used exclusively as a city cemetery, except for a 35-foot by 45-foot section which would serve as a private burial plot for the Ruffner family.
"By the time Spring Hill Cemetery opened in 1871, there could have been hundreds of burials here," Peyton said recently as he watched a team from Columbus-based Ohio Valley Archaeology Inc. offload geophysical imaging gear onto Ruffner Park.
The first task of the Ohio Valley Archaeology team led by Jarrod Burks, the firm's director of archeological geophysics, "is to try to confirm whether any burial sites remain here," Peyton said. "The historic evidence is nebulous."
Some published accounts indicate more than 115 bodies remain buried beneath Ruffner Park's grassy surface. Other reports say the bodies all have been removed.
Students from Peyton's Introduction to Historic Preservation class were briefed on the basics of how the equipment functioned, and under the supervision of Ohio Valley team members, took turns operating it. The students had been assigned the task of finding and compiling biographical information on many of those known to have been buried in the cemetery.
The City of Charleston commissioned the search in an effort to learn more about the one-acre tract, its connection to the Ruffner family and its dual role as the city's first public cemetery and first city park. The idea is to replace the Kanawha Riflemen plaque with interpretive signs displaying a more accurate and complete history of the site, according to Peyton.
The last burial at the Ruffner cemetery took place in 1872. The graveyard, at or near capacity, closed for good later that year.
By the 1890s, the graveyard had fallen into disrepair and had become a public nuisance, according to Peyton. In 1898, Charleston businessman George Crouch offered to buy the lot for $1,000. City officials pounced at the opportunity to be rid of an unused property, which they described as overgrown "in briers and brush" and a site to "rendezvous for immoral purposes."
A few months after Charleston accepted the $1,000 and issued Crouch a deed for the tract, the heirs of several of those buried in the graveyard sued in Kanawha Circuit Court to vacate the deed and enjoin Crouch from moving or obliterating any graves. The heirs prevailed in the case.
At least 50 bodies were known to have been transferred from the Ruffner site to Spring Hill Cemetery in the closing years of the 19th century. Transfers and reburials in unknown numbers continued in the early 1900s, according to the lawsuit.
A 1917 survey by the city engineer indicated at least 115 graves remained in the Ruffner tract, but records at Spring Hill Cemetery indicated 15 bodies, including six members of the Ruffner family, had been transferred from those graves to the new city graveyard.
Those believed to remain buried in the Ruffner graveyard are a blend of Charleston's movers and shakers and everyday citizens, all of whom, apparently, were white. They include banker, merchant and early Charleston Mayor James Clark McFarland, who died in 1864 at 72, and Michael Neff, a farmer and postmaster at Bear Creek, Ohio, who fell ill and died while passing through here in 1851.
The relocations of 50 bodies to Spring Hill soon after it opened were arranged by family members and not the city, so no official records exist.
By 1920, Charleston City Council had voted to use the Ruffner land as the city's first public park.
Backers of the reuse plan argued by laying grave markers flat and covering them with two feet of topsoil, the final resting places were neither desecrated nor disturbed. The city engineer's survey completed three years earlier provided an adequate representation of the bodies remaining in the former cemetery as well as the basic location of their graves, they maintained.
Field work on Ohio Valley's geophysical survey continued into Friday and could resume this week. Once all needed data are collected, refined, confirmed and analyzed, maps of the remaining graves will be generated and compared to the 1917 survey in an effort to identify specific gravesites. The maps and an accompanying report will be presented to city officials in coming months.
Preliminary findings indicated at least two dozen graves had been located. The data will be used to guide future landscaping at the park as well as provide additional information for new interpretive signs at the site.
There are no plans to disturb the burials or develop the park beyond new signage and possible landscaping, Peyton said.