Older mainline churches are no longer the flavor du jour for those inclined to worship regularly. That's been the oft-repeated narrative of the last 50 years.
The shift from mainliners to evangelicals began in the early 1970s, gained steam in the ‘80s and topped out in the early 1990s. Since then, both have lost members, but evangelical/non-denominational congregations have fared better.
The reasons are unclear. It could have been the cultural upheaval of the 1960s, when clinging to tradition no longer felt necessary. That decade ushered in the questioning of institutions, riots in the streets over social injustice, free love and flower power – not the agenda of most 1960s-era churches, regardless of denomination.
Still, the 1950s and 1960s were heady times for mainline churches, which still ruled the roost. The question is, did those worshipers show up Sunday out of true religious conviction or as a sign they were respectable?
“This idea of cultural Christianity from people who remember the glory days, back when churches were full, a lot of that had to do with social expectation,” said the Rev. Patterson Lyles, pastor of the 200-year-old Kanawha United Presbyterian Church.
Kanawha United itself is a product of upheaval. It broke away from the larger and better-known First Presbyterian Church after the Civil War. The denomination split along southern and northern lines and Kanawha United members had to make a choice. They went with the northern churches. Not until 1982 did the Presbyterian Church U.S.A. do away with the distinctions.
The stone church, with a distinctive entry and adjacent spire, has seen its membership decline to about 150. That includes shut-ins and people who no longer live here.
Throw in the COVID-19 chaos of the last two years and mainline churches have continued to feel the squeeze. Evangelical, non-denomination churches, including the conservative Southern Baptists, also have seen their growth slowed.
Evangelical churches hit their peak in 1993, according to Christianity Today magazine, drawing nearly 30% of churchgoers. They had become the dominant force 10 years earlier, outpacing mainliners.
“Between 2000 and 2018, the decline among evangelicals had been relatively modest, about two percentage points,” the publication said. “The mainline also declined, three times as fast during this same time period, dropping from 16 percent in 2000 to just over 10 percent in 2018. When you look at where both traditions started in 1972, evangelicals are slightly up, while the mainline is significantly smaller.”
One problem for both camps? Those religiously unaffiliated have grown from about 5% in the early 1970s to about 30% in 2020.
“We lose more members than we gain, most years anyway,” said Lyles, a fit, bespectacled man in middle age. Lyles’ church has averaged about 40 attendees since March 2020, the beginning of the pandemic, compared to 60 to 70 before that.
The latter number, not skewed by the virus, is a shadow of what it once was. Lyles said he can’t say exactly why and acknowledges the popularity of non-denominational “Bible” churches. He said he knows what people like about those churches – the modern architecture, the rustic “hunting lodge” look and the more relaxed feel, right down to casual dress and the praise band form of music. Does Kanawha United plan to get more hip to compete with the Bible Center Church, long the local epitome of the modern style?
“It’s difficult for a smaller church,” he said. “We’re not big enough to have two services. If you go too much one way, you may make the others mad. A lot of our membership is older. They don’t want to hear a praise band. I don’t want to hear a praise band.”
Lyles sticks to a socially conscious brand of faith, one that values the difficult aspects of Christianity, such as giving someone your coat, turning the other cheek and forgiveness. His church is open to gays and transgenders.
“I just read a quote from an English writer named G.K. Chesterton, who said, ‘It’s not that Christianity has been tried and found wanting. It is that it’s been tried and found to be difficult.’ ”
Ed Thompson, 68, the presbyter of the West Virginia Presbyterian Church USA, said the median congregation of the denomination's 120 churches in West Virginia is 26.
“We’re closing churches every year,” he said. “We’ll probably be closing two or three more this year. At a meeting this week I quoted a study that said churches with less than 100 members will close by 2040. That’s most of the churches in our presbytery.”
Bream Presbyterian Church on the West Side has made news by seeking to partner with the Religious Coalition for Community Renewal. The two want to use a building on Bream’s campus as a day shelter for the homeless. They tabled those plans following community opposition. A public meeting a week ago about the project attracted a mostly negative crowd.
“I also see signs of life, even with Bream,” Thompson said. “Whether you like it or not, the homeless folks are there. They’re trying to adapt and minister to their neighbors.”
Thompson acknowledged that traditional worship is not what many are looking for these days. Much of it has to do with music, he said.
“How are we going to appeal to a younger generation and to people who don’t particularly like organ music? I think we need to convert them more to liking organ music than liking Jesus.”
Things are tough all over
People aren’t going to church like they used to.
A Pew Research Center poll shows the church-going population has been declining in the last decade. Sixty-three percent now describe themselves as Christian, compared to 75% a decade ago. The same poll found church membership dropped below 50% for the first time in 2020, according to Gallup Poll data all the way back to 1940.
The American Family Survey shows regular churchgoing declined by 6 percentage points, from 34% in 2019 to 28% in 2021. Those who have never or seldom attended church rose by 7 percentage points.
Those numbers partly reflect the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has put mainline churches in a deeper hole. Many older members still aren’t comfortable attending church, even at a Baptist institution such as Charleston Baptist Temple. The Rev. Jim Hewitt, 59, pastors the venerable church at the corner of Quarrier and Morris streets, distinctive for its clock tower spire.
Charleston Baptist Temple started life in 1869, with a few locations closer to downtown, including the present Laidley Tower area of Laidley Street. It moved into its current location in 1924. Prominent architect Ernest Flagg designed the structure.
Hewitt declined to provide attendance numbers. The church is still locked during the day. Hewitt requests that meetings with him be conducted by phone or Zoom. The church is moving cautiously, trying to protect an older congregation.
He is not unconcerned with the current state of things but believes churches “beat themselves up” by fretting about people in the seats as opposed to community involvement.
Its present location placed the church in the heart of Charleston’s then well-to-do district. Many of the stately homes are still there, particularly on Virginia and Quarrier. Hewitt points out that Capitol construction in the early 1930s and the routing of the interstate took out many homes in the area. The city contracted from a population of 86,000 in 1960 to 48,000 now.
“Over time, that’s been the predominant reason for some of the shrinkage of our inner-city churches,” Hewitt said. “It doesn’t mean they’re bad churches at all.”
Baptist Temple houses Meals on Wheels, the Appalachian Children’s Chorus, the Charleston Civic Chorus and has hosted Boy Scouts Troop 31 for 102 years.
Hewitt said his church is solvent and committed to continuing its ministry, with worship that is partly liturgical, a rarity for a Baptist church. Hewitt wears a robe during services. His church belongs to the American Baptist branch denomination, more liberal in some ways than Southern Baptists.
What will become of the buildings?
Hewitt acknowledged some churches here and elsewhere might have to consider repurposing their buildings. The seminary he attended, Richmond Theological Seminary, had to sell off its campus because it no longer could afford to stay in business.
The stately Ruffner Memorial Presbyterian Church, set at the corner of Quarrier and Greenbrier across from the state Capitol, has seen better days. In 2015, with only about 40 attendees each Sunday, it ended up hosting five congregations, including an independent Catholic church, the Nigerian Church of God and Keystone Apostolic Church. That church had its building wiped out from above by a Yeager Airport landslide.
A recent visit showed few signs of life. Someone left belongings, including a bottle of sherry vinegar, at the top of the church's 17 steps. A gas shut-off notice jutted between the side doors. Calling the listed number did not yield results.
Phone messages and a Facebook Messenger inquiry at St. Paul’s Presbyterian, formerly St. Paul’s Lutheran, went unanswered.
Ruffner and St. Paul’s once brimmed with members.
Like Bream Presbyterian, St. Mark’s United Methodist Church maintains a strong downtown homeless ministry. It also rents space to two organizations that work with that population.
A sculpture at the church depicts a man lying under a blanket on a bench. Closer inspection reveals nail holes in the subject’s feet.
“We’re proud of that,” said Mark Stotler, a lay member at St. Mark’s. “We put it out front where people could see it. It’s a reminder to us that Jesus told us to feed the homeless and feed the poor.”
St. Mark’s draws 65 to 70 people a Sunday, he said, just a sliver of the building's capacity. Before COVID, the church invited the homeless in for movies, dinners and activities three Friday nights a month. The church is figuring out what it can do next for the population.
Stotler, 67, said church isn’t the priority for families that it used to be.
“In the 1950s and '60s, the church was considered the center of social life,” he said. “The church does not play that role at all now.”
Stotler said families are often busy on weekends with travel basketball and soccer tournaments. Lyles voiced the same complaint.
“When I was a kid, we didn’t have activities on Sundays,” he said. “Sundays were reserved for church. Things aren’t reserved for church anymore.”
A pastor friend said younger people who show up once or twice a month feel like “they’re engaged and part of the church. For me, it’s rare that I miss a Sunday.”
Stotler said church leaders lamented for years that a downtown church doesn’t have a neighborhood.
“Suddenly, we woke up and decided we do have a neighborhood,” he said. “It just looked different. I’m proud of what we’re doing at St. Mark’s. It is what it is. We’ll continue to try to get people to consider the church.”
The cyber future
Michelle Boomgaard, the rector at St. John’s Episcopal at the corner of Quarrier and Leon Sullivan Way, said the pandemic has spurred her to re-emphasize streaming services.
“I told the vestry [the church governing body] that we’re going to continue the live stream even when we got back,” she said.
One frail parishioner received great comfort, she said, mustering the strength to hold an iPad while watching church.
“That to me is still something,” she said. “We have an opportunity to do pastoral care in a way we’ve never done before. To do evangelism in a way we’ve never done before.”
Watching a church service, particularly a liturgical service, is not everyone’s bag. Liturgy is predicated upon congregational response. An Episcopal church is often called “Catholic Lite.” Perhaps those looking for a church may get familiar with St. John’s by watching online.
“The threshold to our door may only be half an inch but it might as well be four feet, especially if you’re walking into a church like ours, which is very liturgical,” she said.
Those uninitiated might find the vestments and pageantry intimidating, she said. “They may ask, ‘Do I need a special uniform to go to this church?’”
The Episcopal Church operates from the Book of Common Prayer, which contains a script of sorts for a variety of services and a variety of prayers.
“I have a lot of respect for churches who don’t have a lot of formal liturgy,” she said. “One of the things I appreciate is knowing what’s going to happen. People will say, ‘You write out all your prayers ahead of time. Where does the Holy Spirit come in?’ I’ve heard young people say they’re tired of making it all up themselves. They rest upon the knowledge and wisdom of previous generations. You either find that reassuring or constricting.”
St. John’s welcomed congregants back today after a COVID layoff.
The end
His church isn’t endangered, Hewitt said, but the end does come for some.
“Some churches, even before the pandemic, had been losing ground,” he said. “Sort of like a slow leak in a tire. Then all of a sudden churches that had been slowly declining found themselves flatlined.
“A number of churches will not recover,” he said. “You factor in a pandemic and things just disappear unless you have an endowment built into your system ... We all die natural deaths as human beings. Churches die as well. It’s just hard for churches to realize that’s where they are.”