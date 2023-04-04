Under an agreement approved Monday between the city of Charleston and Appalachian Power, the power company will replace nearly 6,000 streetlights across the city to LED.
Charleston City Council unanimously approved the agreement during Monday’s regular meeting.
Appalachian Power will update the 5,900 streetlights it owns within the city with LED lighting as part of a project to help the company determine the cost to install, operate and maintain the lighting and to demonstrate its benefits, a resolution says.
The city will not pay installation fees or assessments beyond monthly fees, which will be no greater than 4.8% more than what the city currently pays for high pressure sodium street lights, according to the agreement.
City attorney Kevin Baker told the finance committee the project is effectively a pilot program.
“We're getting a rate that is different than the tariff rate in order to get this done,” Baker said. “AEP is graciously trying to set their future rates by allowing them to start in the city of Charleston.”
Under the agreement, the electric company will provide the city with the lights at a rate lower than its current rate for LED lighting but higher than what the city pays for its streetlights currently. The company will decide a new rate for the lights based on what it costs to install and maintain the LED lights.
The affected streetlights include only those owned by the power company and maintained by the city. Those along McCorkle Avenue, a state route, for instance, are excluded. While the project won't include every streetlight, the lights are in every part of the city, Mayor Amy Goodwin said.
A representative from the power company told council’s finance committee the lights will have a smart censor that reports to the company when a bulb has burned out. He said the exact timeline for the project has not been determined and will depend on when the company receives materials. The representative referred further questions to a company spokesman, who did not return a call Tuesday morning.
According to the U.S. Department of Energy, light emitting diodes (LEDs) use as much as 90% less energy and last up to 25 times longer than traditional incandescent bulbs.
Goodwin said the lighting project is something the city has wanted to do for years because residents say they want it.
“And quite frankly, our officers who are on the street and our workers who are on the street, having better lighting helps us do our job better,” she said. “It also helps our residents get from pillar to post not only just walking to our parks, but neighbors’ homes. Having good lighting is important to our community.”
Goodwin said the project will likely be done by quadrants of the city. There’s been some discussion of starting on the West Side and North Charleston areas, but that plan has not been finalized, she said.
Also Monday, Charleston City Council approved a contract for $44,800 with Ed’s Home and Commercial Improvement to replace the roof of the Little Theater at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.