Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Under an agreement approved Monday between the city of Charleston and Appalachian Power, the power company will replace nearly 6,000 streetlights across the city to LED.

Charleston City Council unanimously approved the agreement during Monday’s regular meeting.

Stories you might like

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

Recommended for you