A former assistant Kanawha County prosecutor is challenging Charleston's longtime municipal judge in the November election.
Democrat Matt Smith, who worked as an assistant prosecuting attorney for four years before starting his own law practice, is running against Judge Anne Charnock, a Republican.
Charnock has been the city's municipal judge since 2010. She served as the court's clerk from March 2005 until ascending to the bench.
Charnock said she’s running for reelection because she loves the job.
“It's always interesting,” she said. “No two days are the same. The people that you work with, and come before you -- there's always a story. There's always something interesting. Sometimes it's even something crazy. But it's good work, and it's work that needs to be done.”
The municipal court presides over traffic offenses and city ordinance violations, but does not oversee felony cases.
Charnock said trespassing is the criminal charge she sees most often these days. The court used to preside over more shoplifting charges, but there aren’t as many stores now, she said.
“I can tell you just about where every abandoned building is ... that's where trespassers are being picked up. All up and down Kanawha City," she said.
Asked what role the municipal judge has addressing homelessness-related issues in Charleston, Charnock said the job as a “cog” in the system of law and order.
“This is what municipal court is, and this is what I'm trying to do -- process cases, treat people with respect, and add to the law and order and safety of the city,” Charnock said. “I am not a social worker. I've got the maximum fine of $500 and a max of 30 days in jail. And under some of the jail reform laws that have come into place, that's probably knocked down to 15 because of good time."
Charnock said staff from the city's Coordinated Addiction Response Effort office are at court proceedings regularly to meet with defendants who might be interested in getting into recovery, she said.
"Now is it a perfect system? No, none of this is. ... But if that's something that helps somebody, hey, that's great. But the city does provide that opportunity. The court is not in that business ... the court doesn't have the ability, the time, the knowledge to be contacting these recovery centers, 'Hey, do you have a bed,' and getting people their paperwork to get them there."
Smith said running for municipal judge is a good opportunity to make a change in the city.
“I've always had a little bit of ambition to be involved in politics,” Smith said. “After having kids and deciding that we wanted to raise them here in Charleston, I thought this was a fantastic opportunity to make a change."
“I really just want to make Charleston a safe place for my children to live and to grow and to hopefully one day stay here,” he said.
If elected, Smith said he would petition the city to change the venue of the court. The current courtroom isn’t big enough to accommodate the number of people who come through, he said.
Smith said he also wants to modernize the court by implementing virtual hearings for some cases.
Holding court virtually would help insulate police officers from the people they arrest and charge, and prevent the officers being in court for "hours and hours on end," he said.
"I believe that can be done in a more efficient manner, whether it's through having an all-virtual day for certain types of cases and allowing the officers that are on duty to appear virtually. That'll be something that we'll sit down, we'll put together a game plan for, and we will implement that right away," he said.
Smith said, if elected, he would want to have representatives of organizations offering defendants help in his courtroom on a daily basis.
"If we have an individual come in front of us that we believe that can be rehabilitated instead of going to jail, we'll have that service right there for them," Smith said. "I think that could not only help the individual that's in front of me, but also help Charleston itself by getting that person help whether it be housing, whether it be help with an addiction.
"And then if we have repeat offender ... a person needs to be punished for their repeat offenses, I have no issue doing that."