Charleston residents can expect about the same size Christmas parade on Thursday as they saw last year.
About 130 entrants — about the same number as last year — have signed up to be part of the parade, scheduled for Thursday night, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said Tuesday.
After the parade was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, last year’s parade was among the largest in recent years, city officials have said.
This year's parade had been originally scheduled for Dec. 8, but was rescheduled for Dec. 15 because of forecasted rain. Goodwin said a lot of considerations went into the decision to reschedule the parade.
"We’ve got little guys out there, we've got high schools that have brand new uniforms, or have uniforms and instruments that can't get wet,” Goodwin said. “So, there was a whole bunch of consideration...it might be OK for you and me to be standing in the rain, but there's a lot of equipment. And you always then worry about more visibility, and then windshield wipers on a car. There's a lot of there's a lot of things to consider when there's poor weather.”
Thursday’s forecast calls for periods of light rain early and a low of 34 degrees that night.
Goodwin said the parade will last about two hours.
This year’s parade route goes up Capitol Street, west on Washington Street and down Summers Street by City Center at Slack Plaza.
“We knew that [City Center at Slack Plaza] was going to be a tremendous success throughout the summer with the splash pads and swings and food trucks and all the live music and the brunch and jam concerts, but Holly Jolly Brawley has just kind of taken off,” Goodwin said.
“It is so packed downtown, we just felt like there's so many people there on those streets that we will change the parade route a little bit as well and go down those two streets,” Goodwin said.
The float from the mayor’s office will be in line with the parade’s A Christmas Movie theme. Goodwin and two office staffers are dressing as Alvin and the Chipmunks.
The city’s Office of Public Art will also add to the number of puppets it leads down the parade route with a 20-foot owl. “Norma,” as she is called, is made of PVC pipe covered in fabric. Remote-controlled lights under the fabric can change the owl’s colors.
She’ll be manned by city planner John Butterworth, said Jeff Pierson, director of the city's Office of Public Art.
The name “Norma,” pays homage to Norma Pierson, Pierson’s late grandmother, who loved owls, he said.
The Office of Public Art will also have “Celeste” and "Chillie Willie," two cardboard sculpture puppets that the office created for the 2021 and 2019 parades, respectively.
The Charleston Christmas Parade steps off at 7 p.m. Thursday. Parade lineup begins at 5 p.m. on Kanawha Boulevard. HD Media will be livestreaming the parade on wvgazettemail.com/live.
Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.