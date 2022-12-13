Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Charleston residents can expect about the same size Christmas parade on Thursday as they saw last year.

About 130 entrants — about the same number as last year — have signed up to be part of the parade, scheduled for Thursday night, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said Tuesday.  

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you