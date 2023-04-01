Circle of hope: Spartan House graduation welcomes new members to 'brotherhood of a lifetime'

“Alright, let’s see a circle.”
One by one, about two dozen tough-looking guys stepped into an open space between folding tables and metal chairs crowded onto a wooden basketball court.
A muscular, tattooed man in a striking, red and black T-shirt barked orders like an Army drill sergeant.
“Somehow, some way you got to find a way to get a circle,” he insisted. A few moments later the rugged, denim-clad group managed to squeeze into a crooked ring shape with Arron Walker, founder of the Spartan House recovery program, in the center.
“Just because you're in the house for six months to two years does not mean that you get Spartan status. It's very selective if you get it or not. It has to be a mind and spiritual change in order for this to happen,” he said.
From the outside, this gathering last Sunday in a non-descript gymnasium at the Heritage Baptist Church, in Elkview, may not have looked like a pivotal moment.
But in a state overwhelmed by the opioid crisis, with some of the highest overdose death rates in the country, this was a rare glimmer of much-needed hope.
Because some of these men had been places others could scarcely imagine. It had taken a lifetime of anguish for them to find their place in this circle.
And a few of them were about to get an invitation they could stake their futures on.
Zachery's story
Not many tales of redemption start under a bridge, but this one does. Less than a year ago, that's where Zachery James Crawford was sleeping.
“I started using drugs in high school,” Zachery said. “I never got in control of it, never really wanted to stop. I'd be on parole or probation, I would find a substance that wouldn't be detected in a urinary screen, so I could always get high and stay doing that.”
Over time, he lost almost everything -- his kids, relationships, jobs, car, housing. Not the love but certainly the trust of family, underscored by the wrenching moment his parents decided he was no longer allowed to stay in their home.
Finally, a little over seven months ago, he woke up on hard cement in the middle of the night, freezing cold, to the strains of “Lifetime,” by Canadian rock band Three Days Grace -- a song about losing someone you thought you'd have for a lifetime.
“And I instantly started crying. I felt in my heart that this is what my mom's going to have to do. She's going to have to bury her son. That's not something my mother should have to do,” he said.
He was cold. He was tired of the text messages asking if he was OK, tired of seeing his mom cry.
He got up and walked to the closest hospital with no idea of just how sick he was.
“I've been on meth, heroin, suboxone,” he told the emergency room workers. “Here's my syringe that I've been using. I need help.”
They started detox and ran blood tests, he said, which eventually showed endocarditis -- a life-threatening infection of the heart's chambers and valves often linked to intravenous drug use.
“They said that if I probably went another three days, I probably couldn't have been able to walk because it would have fully infected my body,” he said.
After days of IV antibiotics and detox, he managed to stay sober long enough to be accepted into the Spartan House program.
Spartan House
Since Spartan House opened its doors on Charleston's East End four years ago, Arron Walker, a former addict and recovery coach who founded the program, has seen guys come and go.
It's designed for men who've been through rehab but need life skills, support and a new focus to maintain their sobriety.
More than half leave before they've completed the program, but watching them graduate? Walker said that makes it all worthwhile.
The vast majority who stay long enough -- and work hard enough -- to graduate remain sober and thriving years later, he said.
“If they're in the brotherhood and they have graduated and they're living their life, we have, like, an 89% success rate,” he said.
Based on his own recovery experiences, Walker made the program intentionally hard with a support structure of counseling and camaraderie to help those who really want to change their lives.
They have to have jobs. They have to remain sober -- one failed drug test means they're out of the program. They have to complete counseling and check a long list of other boxes.
“These guys have literally had to ride the bus, had to walk -- rain, sleet, snow or shine -- to meetings, to work. They don't really depend on anybody outside their families and their networks of people. They got to earn their driver's license, they got to earn a vehicle, they got to learn how to work, they got to learn all of these life lessons,” he said.
Part of the success, said Walker, is the sense of pride and belonging that so many addicts haven't experienced away from drugs.
Graduation is a sign that program leaders have seen enough strength, enough determination, to believe the men are ready for the next part of their journey. Those in the program won't know, until their names are called, who is making that step.
Same story, different verse
On the surface, the stories are all the same: substance abuse that spiraled out of control, countless failed attempts to get clean and stay that way, a rock-bottom moment and a desperate thought that maybe this time it would work.
James Stewart became a heroin addict after a painful surgery and too much time on his hands. He was brought back from the edge of death five times, he said, before deciding he was ready to change.
“You'd think one would be enough,” he said wryly. “It was over about a four-year period.”
He's been at Spartan House for more than a year now.
“I'm happy to be back where I am today, and I don't intend on backtracking,” he said.
•••
Stephen Lemmon started taking Adderall, which he said led to alcoholism and tremors if he went too long without a drink.
“There were times where I couldn't even make it to a liquor store in time. ... I'd have to drink rubbing alcohol ... or sanitizers and mouthwashes to get there,” he said.
He'd been on the priority list for a West Virginia addiction treatment and recovery center for three months, but it felt like forever. He was struggling every day and losing hope.
“The last night that I had been drinking, actually it was 6 o'clock in the morning, and I got down on my hands and knees, and I said, 'God, I can't do this anymore. I give my life to you,'" he said. "I was just bawling. I was exhausted. I was tired. My health was dwindling.”
Two hours later, the recovery center called and his journey to sobriety began. After detox and rehab, he landed at Spartan House for the next steps.
“They had everything that I was looking for in a program. Just men of integrity, honor and grit, really,” he said.
Though not affiliated with a specific religion, the program has found support from the church Walker and his family belong to.
“And I love that,” said Lemmon, who grew up in the church.
Sobriety had left a gaping hole in his life where alcohol used to be.
“I needed that something to fill the inside with," he said.
The church's role
Not everyone wants the church -- any church -- to play a role in recovery. Walker is quick to point out that any 12-step fellowship allows participants to "choose their own God." And yet, Heritage Baptist has been a big part of his own continued recovery.
A few years ago, pastor and fireman Luke Adkins was looking for a way to recognize the impact of the drug epidemic on his community. He had seen it through the emergency calls he answered and the grieving families he worked with.
Part one of that effort was a massive, hillside display of stark wooden crosses, hundreds of them, representing the 952 lives lost to overdose deaths in West Virginia in 2018, the most recent year for which there were figures.
But Adkins wanted something more, something that would show the possibility of recovery in the face of so much devastation.
“A lot of times we're hearing stories, reading stories, seeing stories of the negative. But very few times do you actually have people stand up and say, 'I've walked through that lifestyle and I have been redeemed. I have been brought back.' And so we wanted to be a part of that,” he said.
He said he was excited for the church to host last week's Spartan House graduation ceremony.
The day, he said, “was about hope and letting other people see it, not just constantly those that come to church but the culture needs to see it, too.
"Like, addiction can be broken, people can become healthy and whole again. The families can be put back together, the children can be taken care of. So we wanted today to be about hope.”
The message is simple, he said: “There can be a conquering of this wretched disease, habit, whatever you want to call it.”
Not many addicts, he suspects, even those in recovery, hear “I'm proud of you” very often.
“It's very important to see those moments and to enjoy them and celebrate with them and shake their hand and tell 'em that you're proud of them,” he said.
Graduation
The rag-tag circle had former graduates in red-and-black Spartan T-shirts. The rest, Walker said, hadn't earned their shirts yet. For some, that was about to change.
“Alright, I need Roger Amick to step forward. I need Brian Scarbarry. I need Sheldon."
Zack. Timothy. Sam. Then James, Caleb and John.
As Walker called each name, the men stepped forward and were offered the chance to take an oath.
“I live my life by this oath,” he said.
“If you answer these questions wholeheartedly, with everything that you are in front of your brothers, family and God himself, then you're taking an oath for a lifetime. Do you all understand?,” Walker asked.
The men nodded. A series of questions followed.
Finally, “Can you always carry yourself with an integrity in the community as you do in the Spartan House?”
“Yes sir,” they answered.
“Welcome to the brotherhood for a lifetime.”
The auditorium erupted into applause as mothers and fathers, girlfriends and friends recorded the ceremony and cheered as each new graduate received their own red shirt. These are the people who had seen the heart-wrenching struggles and had come to celebrate the long-awaited successes.
“Can I post this on Instagram?” someone called.
This moment had been a long time in coming.
A mother's determination
Katherine Hyre is the reason her son got sober.
He knew she loved him. He knew she worried.
But mostly, she wouldn't stop calling and texting to make sure he was OK.
All these months later, she said, even though she knows he's OK now, “I can't talk about it without crying.”
“I watched him be homeless and hungry and knowing there was nothing I could do, because the more you enable the worse it gets," she said. "I had to basically tough love and turn my back, but not turn my back, if that makes sense.
“It was hard to see your child on a bicycle knowing he has nowhere to sleep, but you can't welcome him.”
Finally, there was a call from the hospital.
“I thought he was dead, to be honest. I was at work when they called, and I said, 'Oh, my God, he's dead.' And she said, 'No, he's just really sick.' I said, 'Good,'" Hyre said, smiling a bit at the memory.
“And I went to see him, and I said, 'Zach, is enough enough yet?' And here we are.”
The difference in her son, she said, was “Oh, my God. Day and night.”