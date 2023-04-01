 Skip to main content
top story

Circle of hope: Spartan House graduation welcomes new members to 'brotherhood of a lifetime'

Circle of hope: Spartan House graduation welcomes new members to 'brotherhood of a lifetime'

“Alright, let’s see a circle.”

One by one, about two dozen tough-looking guys stepped into an open space between folding tables and metal chairs crowded onto a wooden basketball court.

Caught in the throes of hopeless addiction, recovery graduates say they have found a new life.

Drug recovery graduate remembers days before recovery began.
spartan graduation4
With former graduates standing behind him, Arron Walker speaks to the new spartan graduates during the graduation ceremony at Heritage Baptist Church Sunday.

Recovery program graduates talk about their turning points.

crosses.jpg
Heritage Baptist Church in Pinch planted crosses they made representing the 952 West Virginians who died from overdoses in 2018. The crosses represent a larger project about hope for addicts and their families.

A mother whose child struggled with addiction remembers the call that changed it all.

