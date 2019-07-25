City asks residents to document 'A Day in the Life of Nitro'

The City of Nitro is enlisting its citizens in an effort to document what makes their town a good place in which to live, work or visit.
The project, titled “A Day in the Life of Nitro,” involves Nitro residents photographing activities, sights and scenery that show what makes everyday life in their town special.
“We are not aware of any other community in West Virginia that has conducted a project like this,” said Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt.
“We have a strong volunteer base of people stepping up to help get activities started and keep them growing,” Casebolt said. “There are all kinds of things to do in Nitro these days — movie nights, swim nights, exercise groups, hiking and biking on trails at Ridenour Lake.”
On Aug. 1, he said, “We would like people here taking pictures or short videos of the activities they are watching or participating in, even if it’s just hanging out at the park.”
The idea for the project took root a few weeks ago, as the Nitro mayor was jogging.
“I went past the city pool, where it was packed, and then saw people playing pickleball in the park and taking part in a healthy cooking class at the library,” Casebolt said. “Later, I went out to Ridenour Lake and there were at least 30 kids taking part in a running class, 10 or 15 people doing exercises, the dog park was being used, and I watched a guy unload his bike to ride the trails. I thought we needed to do something to help get the word out about all the activities going on here.”
Scenes of sports events and practices, picnics, workplace activity or children at play are among suggested photographic topics, but anything that helps capture the essence of Nitro is welcome.
Casebolt said he hopes the project will help spread the word about Nitro’s “great schools, parks, employers, churches, neighborhoods and above all, people.”
High-resolution images from digital cameras or phones are being sought for the project. Scenes can be either candid or arranged.
Those submitting photos for the project are asked to include descriptions of the activities or scenes depicted, along with contact information and the times at which the photos were taken on Aug. 1.
Photos should be submitted by email to nitro24hours@ yahoo.com. There is no guarantee that submitted photos will be used.
With help from the Susman Group, images provided to the project will be arranged into a 3-minute video that appear on the city’s social media platforms and be used by the Nitro Convention & Visitors Bureau to promote the city.