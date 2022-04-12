Charleston’s new City Center at Slack Plaza officially opened Tuesday.
Planned for more than a decade, the $3.5 million project features a new performing stage with a canopy, a bubbling fountain, a splash pad and new swinging benches.
It also features three sculptures by artist James Simon near the park’s Summers Street entrance.
“It’s such an exciting day,” Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said of the park opening. “When you have a dream, when you have a vision of something and you finally see it come to fruition — this was a city project for so very long and to now see it in all its glory, it’s just a really amazing day.”
The project was designed by Thrasher Engineering and built by SQP. Mead and Hunt oversaw the work.
The park isn’t completely done, Goodwin said. New gooseneck lights will be installed along the pathway through the center. A greenhouse is growing plants that will be installed in the new live wall.
“We’ll have little tweaks here and there,” Goodwin said, “but we didn’t want to keep it shut down any longer.”
The previous iteration of Slack Plaza was built in the 1980s and named for late West Virginia congressman John M. Slack Jr., who served from 1959 until his death in 1980.
Slack’s son, John, and great-nephew, Steve Slack, were present for Tuesday’s grand opening.
Steve Slack said he was thrilled when Goodwin called and told him of plans for the park and asked for permission to again incorporate the Slack name into the project.
“It’s just such a wonderful, wonderful thing, many years after John died, to be able to be together and remember him in such a positive way for the city of Charleston,” Slack said. “Because he dearly loved the people of Charleston. It’s just fantastic.”
Steve Slack was a teenager when his great-uncle died. He recalled the original ceremony for the park, when his uncle’s death was still fresh.
“Today is more of a celebration,” he said. “We know that he is still important to the city, to this area after all these years. Then we get to be together and celebrate him. So, it’s just a wonderful day.”
The new park was the impetus for the city’s first business improvement district, which the Charleston City Council approved in September. The district is made up of more than 30 property owners who are assessed an additional fee, with their taxes to be used for the betterment of the park.
“Our mission is to help keep the park sustainable, because it’s the centerpiece of our BID,” board president Lewis Payne said. “It’s going to attract people downtown, and that, in turn, is going to support all the business.”
Payne said the board is in the process of hiring a neighborhood ambassador to serve as a liaison between property owners and law enforcement, as well as to water plants and keep trash cleaned up. The ambassador will be a joint employee of the board and the city, he said.
Payne’s family owns the historic Dupont Hotel building across Summers Street from the plaza. They moved their business there about three years ago from the nearby Kanawha Valley Building on Capitol Street, he said.
“Some of our employees were worried about walking through the park after work,” Payne said. “Now, I don’t have any reservations about it, just the safety aspect of it, because we’re going to have so much more traffic.”
The park can be booked for events through the city by contacting special events coordinator Brittany Knox at brittany.knox@cityof charleston.org.
In addition to special events, like graduations, the park will have regular programming for the public.
Charleston Creativity Connections, a local arts organization that works with the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, has been tasked with developing regular programming for the park during the summer and fall, staff member Bryan Cooper said.
“The city has asked us to help them do the programming here for the next couple of years over the summer, possibly the fall, too,” Cooper said. “But right now, we’re just focused on summer. We put a committee together to start creating ideas of what kinds of events we’d like to see in the space.”
So far, open mic nights, gospel and theater acts, line dancing and a Sunday brunch concert series are all in the works. The committee’s goal is to start the events in June, he said.
“We’re shooting for every Thursday and Saturday, Sunday there will be events, all summer long,” Cooper said.