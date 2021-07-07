A Charleston-based non-profit organization has donated $250,000 to allow the city to develop a plan aimed at “improving the lives” and “restoring economic vitality” on the West Side.
The McGee Foundation donated the money for the project through the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation.
Charleston City Council on Tuesday approved a resolution allowing the city to contract with Pittsburgh-based agency Jackson/Clark Partners to coordinate, manage and implement a master plan for improving the West Side.
A city news release said the idea originated with McGee Foundation board member Steve Kawash. The agency’s board realized that of the plans and programs designed to improve the area, none of them covered the whole of the West Side and addressed a broad range of issues from housing to jobs, social services and food access.
Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said conversations about the project started before the pandemic.
"I just said to [Kawash], I’d love to talk with you about doing more projects but on the flats of the West Side, the heart of the West Side -- the hills and the flats,” Goodwin said. “This was a year-and-a-half ago, and then the pandemic happened. So the conversations were slow, but it built up to this point.”
Kawash said the work would be patterned after what the Buhl Foundation did with Jackson/Clark Partners on the North Side of Pittsburgh, a project called One Northside.
“[They] talked to community leaders, they developed a plan they expanded that to the citizenry of the North End to find out what they wanted and they basically funded various projects that made sense to include,” Kawash said.
According to a One Northside website, it’s a “resident-driven initiative that catalyzes and supports long-term sustainable change for Pittsburgh’s eighteen Northside neighborhoods.” The program started in 2014.
“One Northside is a long-term commitment to invest in the lives and futures of Northside residents with particular emphasis on resourcing community members, young and old, to lead from within,” the website says.
Kawash said what the West Side improvement plan includes depends on what residents say they need.
“The West Side has a lot of problems and there’s a lot of people working on those problems and we’re not going to supplant anything that they’re doing.” Kawash said. “We want to develop the plan and make sure we’re leveraging off those plans and the things that they’re doing as we take our approach.”
Kawash said Tuesday’s resolution would be the beginning of a 10-15 year relationship with the city with the goal of improving the West Side.
The foundation will be “boots on the ground” and a financial partner for future programs that are part of the improvement plan, Goodwin said. She said this plan would be different from other programs and plans intended to improve the West Side.
“There have been a lot of folks that have come in to say we know what’s right for the West Side, this is what you all need to be doing,” Goodwin said after the meeting. Even some of the community-based projects that seek input from town hall meetings only have a piece of representation from the community, she said.
“This is a different approach to the plan and not only a different approach, it’s the beginning stages of a long-term relationship,” Goodwin said. “I don’t ever recall anybody in a community saying, ‘I’m going to give you a quarter-million dollars as a first step, as a gesture of saying let’s get it right. We don’t care what the plans are, but what the community wants and needs and how it works copaceticly with other community projects.’ That is what we’ve always been missing.”
Also Tuesday, city council approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into a lease agreement with Charleston Urban Renewal Authority to build a community park on CURA land at the corner of Washington Street West and Beatrice Street.
The park will include basketball courts and playground equipment, and is expected to cost $225,000, some of which will be paid for with a $30,000 grant from the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation.