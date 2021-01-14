The Charleston Public Safety committee advanced a bill Thursday aiming to keep people from standing in certain city intersections.
City Council members in a meeting Thursday discussed the proposed bill, which seeks to prohibit standing or congregating in high-speed intersections and near highways or bridges. Those who refuse to clear when ordered could be cited for public nuisance, according to the bill’s text.
The committee passed the bill with a 5 to 1 vote. Council member Keeley Steele was the only member to cast a vote against it.
Potential issues with the bill were brought to the council by Charleston residents and the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia, council members said.
The ACLU-WV released a letter Thursday warning against the bill’s possible ramifications on free speech and called the bill unconstitutional. The civil liberties organization said the bill will affect panhandling, politicians doing honk-and-waves, union member picketing, news media, student-led and charitable fundraisers and protesting on public property.
“That these areas may experience heavier traffic underscores precisely why the sidewalks and public areas that fall within the scope of this proposed ordinance are valuable forums within which individuals must be free to engage in protected speech,” ACLU-WV legal director Loree Stark wrote in the letter.
City Attorney Kevin Baker said the bill was written to be content neutral, and that it will apply broadly to all activities in these areas. Baker said that since these “inherently dangerous intersections” must be marked individually, it gives the public proper notice of restrictions.
“[All activities] would be impacted the same way,” Baker said.
Baker did note that, when it comes to restricting the public’s access to public spaces, a court would look more closely at an infringement of free speech.
“I think, anytime that you create a limitation on the ability of the public to use the public right-of-ways, you’re walking a very tight line,” Baker said, “and I think it’s a question that could go either way.”
An “inherently dangerous intersection or highway” is defined by the bill as any intersection within the city:
- where speed limits are 40 mph or higher
- at entrances and exits to interstate highways
- within a one-block radius of a bridge entry or exit
One specific intersection mentioned was the Lee Street and Pennsylvania Avenue North, where Baker said there were 28 car crashes and 23 calls to Kanawha Metro 911 for emergency service in 2020 — the city did not have numbers for pedestrian incidents in the intersection.
Council member Chad Robinson, who introduced the bill, said Thursday it will not restrict fundraising or panhandling on every city corner, just the corners marked as inherently dangerous. He said the bill protects children, especially, from standing in these high-speed areas trying to raise funds.
Robinson said the bill, if passed, would be mostly educational at the start.
“If this bill would pass, it would be more of an education process, instead of an all-out enforcement process, at the beginning,” Robinson told the Gazette-Mail previously.
The committee, however, did not discuss the penalties that come with the bill Thursday. Violating the proposed ordinance would be a criminal misdemeanor punishable by a fine of no more than $500. Every day a person fails or refuses to pay the fine would be considered a separate offense, according to the bill’s text.
Three violations within a 12-month period would result in a fine of no more than $500, imprisonment for no more than 10 days, or both.
The bill has passed the city committees on public safety and on planning, streets and traffic. It will be voted on by the full City Council on Tuesday.