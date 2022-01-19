With Charleston City Council’s approval of a franchise agreement with CAS Cable, city residents will for the first time have more than one option for cable television.
At its regular meeting Tuesday, council approved a 15-year franchise agreement with the Parkersburg-based company and a five-year renewal of its franchise agreement with Suddenlink Communications.
Councilman Ben Adams, chairman of the council’s Select Committee on Cable Franchise Agreements, said prior to Tuesday the city had only ever had agreements with Suddenlink or its predecessors.
“This is a really important [day], it's great day for the city, actually,” Adams said after the meeting. “This is the first time since 1988 that the city’s had competition in the cable market, and with cable, part and parcel, is internet."
As part of the agreements, the city will get 5% of both companies’ gross revenue within Charleston. The select committee has recommended the city explore ways to improve internet service and use some of the money from the franchise agreements to hire a consultant to assist in that process.
According to the committee’s recommendations, CAS is being extended a 15-year contract to give it time to build out its infrastructure in a market where it currently has none.
With the franchise agreement, CAS plans to move through Sissonville and into Charleston’s West Side. It will expand into other parts of the city after that. The Kanawha County Commission is set to consider a franchise agreement with the company at its meeting Thursday.
Lisa Wilkinson, operations manager of CAS Cable, said Tuesday the company has done some of the engineering work for the expansion, but was otherwise waiting on franchise agreements to be finalized. She didn’t have a timeline for when the company would begin putting up cable lines and offering service in the city.
“We’re excited,” Wilkinson said of the agreement with the city. “We’ve got 15 years to give us time to make a very large investment in the city, and give us time to make a return on that investment.”
The franchise agreements come a little more than a year after the formation of the Select Committee on Cable Franchise Agreements.
After a series of public hearings, the committee recommended a shorter, five-year agreement with Suddenlink Communications. The public hearings produced opposition to providing the company with a lengthy contract, but did not produce substantial opposition to a renewal of the contract, according to the bill outlining the company's franchise agreement.
Suddenlink opposed the shorter term, calling it unfair. The company asked instead for a 10-year agreement.
"Suddenlink welcomes competition and appreciates the work that the City has put into this process," the company said previously in a statement. "However, it is imperative that the City create a level playing field so that all providers compete under the same terms and conditions in the marketplace."
Also Tuesday, city council approved a rule change that establishes a procedure by which members can have excused absences from meetings. Under the new rule, members who are going to be absent have until 5 p.m. on the day of the meeting -- or as close as possible thereafter -- to email notice of their absence to the city clerk’s office and state whether it is for a business, medical, family or personal reason.
If a timely notice is given, council can move to excuse the absence. The rule change also clarifies that, despite what the city’s charter says, missing three consecutive meetings without an excuse will not mean a council member’s office is automatically vacated. That portion of the city charter is superseded by the state law concerning removal of public officers from office.
Also Tuesday, council approved:
- The allocation of an additional $50,000 in Community Development Block Grants for the YWCA Charleston’s Sojourner’s shelter for the installation of a fire alarm and miscellaneous major renovations. The shelter’s building is owned by the city. The money will be taken from contingency funds.
- A contract with West Virginia Elevator for $140.82 per hour to perform elevator maintenance and inspection services on city facilities.
- A contract for $120,508 with ETI Lighting for the purchase and installation of various equipment for the newly purchased 2022 Charleston Police Department vehicle fleet.
- A $66,500 contract with Duncan Parking Technologies to refurbish the city’s existing smart parking meters to be compatible with modern wireless technology.
- A $402,000 contract with Casto Technical Services to renovate the heating, ventilation and air conditioning at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center and the North Charleston Community Center.
- A $33,599 contract with Ozark Materials to purchase traffic marking paint.
- The purchase of one vehicle from Matheny Motor Truck Co. for $25,166 to be used by the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team and titled to the St. Albans Police Department.