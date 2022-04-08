Under a bill that advanced out of a Charleston City Council committee Thursday, city elected officials, mayor’s office employees, department heads, their family members and their businesses would face criminal charges for accepting city grant money without first obtaining an advisory opinion from the state Ethics Commission.
Council’s Ordinance and Rules Committee on Thursday advanced a committee substitute version of Bill 7928.
Under the bill, violations would be a misdemeanor punishable by a $500 fine or 30 days in jail. The bill has exceptions for receiving grants based on low or moderate income.
Councilwoman Shannon Snodgrass initially introduced the legislation in September. The bill was referred to the Ordinance and Rules Committee, which had not considered it until Thursday. During Monday’s regular city council meeting, members rejected Snodgrass’s attempt to discharge the bill from the committee she said was holding it up.
"I think after six months -- first of all this bill, I think impacts every council person in here, every elected official in this room," Snodgrass told council members Monday. "It's a good bill. It basically says if you're an elected official, you're not going to receive grants or funding ... We've already awarded almost $700,000 in grants. I think this bill is important to bring forth to vote on."
Committee chairman Chad Robinson said the bill may have unintended consequences, and getting the language correct caused the delay.
"I've had numerous conversations about language in this bill," Robinson told council members. "There's issues in the bill, drafting issues, that some of us in this council would not be able to receive benefits if this bill passed as it is."
The original bill said no city elected officials, mayor’s office employees, department heads, their immediate family members or their businesses could "financially benefit either directly or indirectly from funding from the city of Charleston."
The legislation drew questions from Ordinance and Rules Committee members about the scope of the bill. Members questioned whether it would prohibit council members who own rental property from collecting rent from tenants who receive government subsidies through Charleston-Kanawha Housing. They also questioned whether the city could give funds to nonprofits where council members are also employees or board members, and whether it might affect city employees with side jobs at businesses.
City attorney Kevin Baker said the original bill was written "exceptionally" broadly.
"I believe that prohibiting people from receiving any financial benefit directly or indirectly from the funding from the city of Charleston is so broad that it could prohibit anything, frankly," city attorney Kevin Baker said. "I've had, in response to this bill, city employees reach out to ask whether they would be permitted to have a take-home vehicle still. That ... would be a department head that has a financial benefit indirectly from funding from the city of Charleston. They asked if they were allowed to get raises based on this language. So, it's written very broadly."
Snodgrass has said she introduced the bill after councilwoman and restaurant owner Keeley Steele received a $10,000 small business grant from the city. The money for the grant program came from a lawsuit settlement the city received over the 2014 water crisis.
Baker sought an advisory opinion from the Ethics Commission last year about whether businesses owned by city council members or city employees are eligible to receive small business grants from the city with funds received through litigation.
In a four-page opinion issued June 3, 2021, the Ethics Commission held that a city council member’s business may receive a grant awarded under the program. However, the opinion said, it would violate the state ethics act if that council member were to use their position to influence program awards or to obtain preferential treatment or conditions.
"I feel like I went through all the channels and did all the footwork that I was supposed to do," Steele said about receiving the grant. "And I asked all those questions before I just willy-nilly applied for a grant, so I'm not really sure what all the fuss is about. It feels to me that I did what I was supposed to do. And the bill that we've come up with, essentially goes through the same process that I already went through."
Steele, a restaurant owner, put the grant money toward putting new windows and is working with the state on an easement to put a permanent handicap ramp into the Washington Street building that houses her now-closed Bluegrass Kitchen.
"I don't feel bad about the work I did on that grant. I don't feel bad about what I'm spending the money on," she said. "I wrote the grant to help the entire neighborhood. It is going into my building, but it is going to elevate this entire business corner, and I think that's incredibly important."
Robinson on Friday said the current version of the bill is an improvement, but questions remain about its impact. He used the example of a council member or department head who helps their child land a summer job at a nonprofit that received a grant from the city.
"They would be guilty of a misdemeanor and have a $500 fine," he said. "That's not what we're trying to do here."
In a written statement Friday, Snodgrass said she wrote the bill because she wanted "checks and balances" and "integrity and transparency." She said the revised bill is not the end goal because it does not address indirectly receiving funds, but it is "progress." She noted the Ethics Commission's opinion appeared to be about monies from litigation only.
"Honestly, this is so fundamentally basic is astounds me, there has been so much push back on being transparent with public funds from a few members of council," Snodgrass wrote. "If you find the basic concept difficult maybe people should not be in public office. The seat on council should represent the people not the individual."
The bill had a second reference to the city’s finance committee, but it will likely head directly to full council for a vote. Committee leadership have indicated they intend to waive it directly to the council floor for a vote.