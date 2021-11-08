When Charleston City Council’s Ordinance and Rules Committee meets Tuesday for the first time in more than two months, a bill that would criminalize sleeping on public property will not be on the agenda.
Committee Chairman Chad Robinson said Monday “at the time being” the committee will not take up Bill No. 7930 because it does not have the support to get from committee to council floor.
“I don’t think I have the votes on committee to get it out, and I’m not going to put all my members of committee in that situation if they don’t want it,” Robinson said. “I’m not saying it won’t be brought up in the future.”
He added that city attorney Kevin Baker had expressed legal concerns about the bill.
Baker said he did a constitutional analysis of the proposed ordinance at Robinson’s request.
“The analysis did not make conclusions, it only highlighted potential challenges the city of Charleston could face under the fourth, eighth and 14th amendments to the Constitution, as well as the city’s Homeless Encampment and Transient Outdoor Temporary Living Policy, which was adopted by council in response to litigation in 2016,” Baker wrote in a text message.
As introduced in September, the bill would have prohibited intentionally camping on city-owned or leased property without permission.
Councilman Adam Knauff, who sponsored the bill, said the legislation was about “ensuring equal access” to the city’s parks and public spaces.
One of the city’s homeless services providers said it would have punished people with nowhere else to sleep.
The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia called the bill unconstitutional.
Several people, including some who said they were previously unhoused, spoke against the bill at the council’s last meeting Nov. 1.
Tuesday’s meeting of the Ordinance and Rules Committee is the first since Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced new assignments for each of council’s eight committees.
As of Monday, the only item on the agenda for the Ordinance and Rules committee is Bill No. 7927, which would create a public arts commission in the city.
Robinson said he postponed taking up Bill No. 7928 at the request of sponsors Shannon Snodgrass and Adam Knauff, who will be absent from the meeting. Knauff did not immediately respond to an email.
Snodgrass said she was glad the bill reading was postponed and hopes to be there in person when the committee takes it up.
Bill No. 7928 would have prohibited elected officials, employees of the mayor’s office, city department heads, their immediate family and businesses from benefiting from city grants and incentive programs.
The Ordinance and Rules Committee will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday in room 308 of Charleston City Hall.