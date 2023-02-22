Charleston City Council on Tuesday passed a bill creating a board tasked with developing a plan to improve health equity within the city.
The board, made up of community health leaders and providers, would be required to submit a so-called "community health action plan" by Dec. 1.
Councilwoman Caitlin Cook, who sponsored Bill 7983 along with councilwoman Jennifer Pharr, said the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated health disparities in the area.
“One of the things that I think people hopefully are very well aware of that the COVID-19 pandemic educated us on were health inequities, health disparities,” Cook said. “And those health inequities and health disparities, the communities that often face those mounting health inequities, when the pandemic hit, they had the least amount of resources to fight the battle of their lives.”
The board will be made up of the executive directors of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and several health care providers in the city or their designees, a licensed mental health professional, the mayor, one at-large city council member and one ward representative of city council.
According to the bill, the community health action plan will use data to outline strategies and tactics to, among other things: accomplish health equity goals; identify supports and resources needed to adopt equitable policies and practices; make recommendations to council as necessary; and provide an annual review to city council.
“In my personal view, the city has a role to call attention to the persistent health inequities that plague Charlestonians,” Cook said. “So, this bill calls attention to that.”
The city’s community health action plan is part of a national effort championed by the American Heart Association.
“The community health action plan ... is something that's going to focus on our city creating a plan with local health care providers to identify outcomes that we can use to really focus on preventing disease and death,” said Julie Thomm, government relations director for the American Heart Association. “And so by working through the American Heart Association with policymakers at the city level, we're going to be able to actually partner up and work together to focus on things that are really the top killers and the top disease here in Charleston.”
City council passed the bill 21-5 with no discussion on the floor.
The board will operate under the leadership of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, Cook said.
Also Tuesday, after a lengthy discussion, the city council sent back to its finance committee a resolution that would have forgiven more than $80,000 in rental payments owed to the city by a hotel.
The resolution would have forgiven $84,061 owed by Shaner SPE Associates Limited Partnership, parent company of the Holiday Inn Express located at 100 Civic Center Drive.
The city owns the parcel that incorporates most of the hotel’s parking lot, finance director Andy Wood said.
According to a lease amendment approved in 2014, Wood said, the hotel’s rent was to be escalated beginning in 2020 from $71,000 annually to $127,000, but it was not. The error was caught during the city’s fiscal year 2022 audit, he said.
The resolution would have forgiven $84,061 of the $168,000 due to the city because of the underpayment.
Wood said the hotel corrected the payments for 2023 but asked that half of the owed amount be waived, partially because of the difficulty hotels faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Several council members raised concerns or asked questions about forgiving the lease underpayments.
“I'm just confused, I guess, that a person owes the city $168,000 worth of taxes and we're going settle with them for $80,000 roughly because hospitality being hit particularly hard,” councilman Pat Jones said. “There was a lot of motels that were hit pretty hard. I don’t see everybody at the Marriott, Hampton Inn, all the businesses, how about all the businesses that were hit hard? I don't see them coming to you and saying, 'I owe $100,000 worth of taxes.' Somebody's dropped the ball here.”
Councilwoman Shannon Snodgrass said she checked the hotel’s lease to determine the city was not required to invoice the hotel for the rent or remind the business of the rate increase.
“[Shaner SPE Associates]'s a $100 million company and because they, oops, forgot, and we oops discovered it -- we didn’t discover it, by the way,” she said. “The audit that we had done discovered the error on our lease that we did not collect what our lease allowed us to collect.”
The council approved a motion by finance chairman Joseph Jenkins that the resolution be moved back to that committee for reconsideration.
Wood said the city has started using an invoicing system that preemptively includes rent increases to invoice the firm and has implemented an annual review of the leases going forward to ensure against similar incidents.
Also Tuesday, the city council approved a contract with Silling Architects for pre-design planning services related to a new public safety facility for $242,000. In December, the city allocated $1 million from budget surplus money to the public safety center fund for future construction costs. It also previously allocated $1 million in American Rescue Plan funding for a study to determine the best location, need and design for a public safety building.