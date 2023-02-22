Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Charleston City Council on Tuesday passed a bill creating a board tasked with developing a plan to improve health equity within the city.

The board, made up of community health leaders and providers, would be required to submit a so-called "community health action plan" by Dec. 1.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you