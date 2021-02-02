Charleston City Council Monday night unanimously voted to give Garrison Avenue the honorary name of Patrolman Cassie Johnson Avenue.
Johnson, 28, was shot on Garrison Avenue on Dec. 1 and died in the hospital two days later. Johnson grew up in Charleston’s Westmoreland neighborhood, which includes most of Garrison Avenue, and was assigned to patrol the neighborhood as a city police officer.
Charleston Police Lt. Jamey Noland, one of Johnson’s fellow officers on the force’s D shift, called Council Member Shannon Snodgrass the night Johnson died, saying the officers wanted to get the process started on renaming the street for Johnson.
Noland said officers gathered that night, trying to settle on the proper way to honor her. They decided on the street renaming, he said, because they felt it would be the best way to preserve Johnson’s legacy in the city’s history.
“It’s just such a wonderful way that members of D shift can pay tribute to our fallen sister and I feel that this will continue on for decades to come,” Noland said Monday during the council meeting.
“She worked this area. This was her beat. She grew up in this area. She has family there. She patrolled those neighborhoods and that street and she gave the ultimate sacrifice for the City of Charleston and residents of Charleston,” Noland said. “This is just a wonderful way to pay tribute and I appreciate it.”
Johnson’s mother, Sheryl, still resides in the neighborhood.
Snodgrass said Noland called her that night because he lives in her ward, and said Monday she was honored to help the D shift get the request filed.
Garrison Avenue begins at Crescent Road, near the Bigley Avenue Little League Fields, where it splits through the hill on Charleston’s West Side. It stretches almost 2 miles before turning into an off-road near the west side of Interstate 77.
The blue sign has white lettering, and has images of a Charleston Police patch and a badge with the number "146" on a thin band covering it. Police Chief Tyke Hunt ordered the department to retire Johnson's unit number, 146, the night she died.
“Patrolman Cassie Johnson was an exemplary public servant who had a passion for the citizens that she served,” Hunt said Monday. “This honorary street naming will act as a constant reminder of her bravery, courage and determination to serve the City of Charleston.”
Council also Monday approved a contract with McNeil Fence Company for the construction of two new city dog parks which will be located on Dunbar Street and at Cato Park. The contract totaled $69,992.
The dog park located at Cato Park will be named Emma’s Place after Johnson’s best friend and beloved chocolate lab, who died just weeks before she was killed.
The Gazette-Mail profiled Johnson’s life the week following her death, where her mother shared stories about her daughter’s childhood in the neighborhood. Johnson held a deep commitment to serving her home, her mother said, and did not take the assignment lightly.