Charleston City Council next week is expected to vote on the distribution of more than $3.5 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to four community organizations for separate projects.
Funding requests from the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council, West Virginia Health Right, Manna Meal and the West Virginia Food and Farm Coalition are all on the agenda for Monday’s meeting.
If approved, the Girl Scouts would receive $50,000 in American Rescue Plan funds for, according to its application, the creation of a makers’ space/flexible meeting space within the organization’s space on the West Side, a career pathways and mentorship program for teen girls, and the development of other programming at its facility.
West Virginia Health Right would receive $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Funds for the expansion of its East End clinic and additional upgrades to its West Side clinic, including a roof.
The Food and Farm Coalition would get $989,676 in American Rescue Plan funding for the operation of a community-owned grocery store and the implementation of SNAP Stretch, a program that matches EBT/food stamp purchases for qualifying fruits and vegetables at participating farmers markets. The Keep Your Faith Cooperation, a West Side nonprofit organization, would operate the store.
Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and the city’s American Rescue Plan Advisory Committee has recommended funding each of the projects. The city’s finance committee will also consider the funding requests when it meets before the city council meeting at 6:15 p.m.
Also Monday, city council will consider a bill that would make it illegal for employees of the mayor’s office, city department heads, their family members and their businesses to accept city grant money without first obtaining an opinion from the West Virginia Ethics Commission saying they can do so.
Under Bill 7928, violations would be a misdemeanor punishable by a $500 fine or 30 days in jail. The bill has exceptions for receiving grants based on low or moderate income.
Charleston City Council meets at 7 p.m. Monday on the third floor of City Hall.
Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.