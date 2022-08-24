City of Charleston and Kanawha County officials announced an $80 million investment into two ancillary Charleston Town Center mall structures Wednesday, paving the way for development of a substantial multi-sports complex.
Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango say the Capital Sports Center project represents the largest partnership between the entities to date. They and others participated in the announcement Wednesday afternoon from the second floor of the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, not far from where the mall-related renovations are to take place.
Plans call for demolishing three floors of Parking Building B on Lee Street and building a cornucopia of sports-related attractions above it. Those would include a regulation amateur wrestling area; a small soccer field; six basketball courts, which could be turned into 12 volleyball courts for tournaments; and a running track encircling the basketball courts from above.
The present overhang across Lee Street, which connects parking buildings and affects a tunnel-like sensation from a car, will be removed. A pedestrian bridge will link the north side of Lee Street to the newly configured parking/sports areas, according to a video rendering produced by ZMM Architects & Engineers.
Likewise, a pedestrian walkway will connect the reconstructed, 900-space parking/athletic area to the former Macy’s and its attractions. Plans also exist to maintain access to the third-floor food court.
Macy’s, owned by the Charleston Urban Renewal Authority, will receive a repurposing. The western half will be demolished to construct a 50-meter, competition-grade aquatic center, with seating for 300. It will be separate from the rest of Macy’s -- and a floor lower -- but connected by doors. A large glass pane on the corner of Lee and Clendenin streets will give passersby a glimpse of its 10 lanes.
The remaining Macy's structure will tie into the second floor of the remaining parking garage. That half will contain a rock-climbing wall -- with more glass to show it off -- and a 30,000-square foot fitness area containing weightlifting equipment and cardiovascular machines, along with CrossFit, yoga and personal training services.
In total, the complex will comprise 254,524 square feet, which Goodwin says will make it the largest sports complex in West Virginia. The chief thrust is to attract youth sporting events to town.
“This is a game changer for Charleston,” Goodwin said.
Salango said he hopes public meetings to gain input on the plan can be held in the next 30 to 45 days. Then, he envisions construction drawings due in the next six- to nine months, possibly longer. He estimated construction would take two years.
Other politicians and dignitaries gathered Wednesday in the second-floor lobby of the Coliseum, which was jam packed. Among them was retired property manager Howard Swint, who banged the drum loud and long for an aquatic center in the Macy's structure. He will get his wish, if hoped-for funding comes through.
"We actually listened to you," county commissioner Kent Carper jokingly told Swint.
Salango said he has also listened to residents' wishes. "They wanted us to invest in our children, our recreation and our sports tourism. Well today is the day."
The ambitious plans do not involve direct mall property. The Hull Group, of Augusta, Georgia, has owned the mall since May 2021. Hull opposed a planned hotel from being built next to its facility, but recently lost that fight for good. The Hull Group did not respond to request for comment Wednesday but is aware of the plans, Goodwin said.
As for funding the project, Goodwin and Salango said a private donation campaign will soon begin, with a bond issue floated to pay for the rest. Salango championed a bond to pay for soccer fields at Shawnee Park, now called the Shawnee Sports Complex. He said $10 million remains to be paid on the $16 million debt. It opened in 2018 and has been considered a big success. Those who spoke Wednesday seemed primed for more of the same.
Goodwin gave credit to former Mayor Danny Jones, who pushed for a $130 million upgrade of the civic center and coliseum. That structure also has space to host youth sporting events. "Former Mayor Danny Jones, thanks for making this happen," Goodwin said. Also honored was Bronson Shores, the widow of longtime county commissioner Hoppy Shores.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., spoke briefly, with his right arm in a sling. "Politics are getting pretty rough in Washington," he joked. Manchin praised the work of local officials who conceived the idea and are pushing forward to make it happen.
Carper reiterated that some form of public funding will be necessary. He touted his body's track record of paying off projects ahead of time.
"This will take some debt," he said. "Federal, state, county, city ... and yes, the private sector will be involved." No ice rink is planned, but Carper seemed undaunted. "All we need is more money," he joked, unleashing one of several successful one-liners.
The specifics of Wednesday's news conference had been kept a secret, County Commissioner Lance Wheeler said. He said he did run into a woman who already had the scoop. Manchin had told her, drawing uproarious laughter from the gathering.
Wheeler put a twist on the old trope identifying three guaranteed methods of communication -- "Telephone, telegraph and tell Joe Manchin."
As far as nuts and bolts go, Goodwin and Salango said a 2014 study done by the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau and the state Tourism Office urged the development of sports complexes.
“Thankfully, we had the playbook and then when I joined the commission we started pushing forward with the Shawnee Sports Complex,” Salango said. “When we announced it, we hoped it would bring in tournaments, we hoped that it would have an economic impact and it truly has. We know that the model works, we know that the concept works.”
Goodwin acknowledged work needs to be done outside of financing. Some of that will be clearing legal hurdles for the demolition of Building B. Neither CURA, nor the bondholders who supplied funds for the original parking garage construction, nor Hull have taken responsibility for upkeep and maintenance of the mall’s parking garages. None claim ownership of the buildings, which need millions of dollars in maintenance.
“The parking buildings and garages for a very long time have been a tangled twist,” Goodwin said. “What we have to do and have been doing is working with stakeholders to untangle some of those webs for sure.”
Goodwin hinted that she thought a solution could be found.
“I feel confident that when they see the plans, when they see our strategic vision for the process they will want to make it happen,” she said of the garage issue. “I know CURA wants to make it happen.”
Salango said, “I think [mall owner James Hull] wants the same thing we want, which is traffic in the mall. This is going to do it. This will bring hundreds, if not thousands, of people to the mall every day. And guess what, on the weekends, tens of thousands of people.”
The commissioner predicted a large, regional volleyball tournament would fill every hotel room from Beckley to Huntington. He has seen similar results with soccer tournaments held at Shawnee. Goodwin said a recent study the city commissioned gave Charleston high marks for the Shawnee complex and its plans to install artificial turf at some city athletic fields. Regarding indoor facilities, the news was not as good.
“We were at a four and need to be at a nine,” she said.
In 2019, Goodwin said her research indicated that nationwide revenue from youth sports travel generated $15 billion. By 2022, that figure had shot to $40 billion, she said, despite the effects of the pandemic and inflation.
Parents tote their kids everywhere for athletic competitions these days, Goodwin said, adding she was once an ice hockey parent.
“We looked at where can we make money,” she said, “at sports that have a massive following.”
She found that girls sports, particularly volleyball, draw not only athletes but a lot of friends and family. In that vein, the potential 12 volleyball courts in the proposed complex would bring in a healthy contingent.
Goodwin said the new sports center will easily necessitate construction of three new hotels. She said she has been in contact with hoteliers lately, but not Mayur Patel, the Richmond, Virginia, developer who wants to build a hotel next to the mall on Quarrier Street. He would need to demolish the former Sears building in the process. Patel has permission to move ahead. Nothing has happened yet.