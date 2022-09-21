City and county officials on Tuesday got their first chance to hear from residents about what they want to see in an $80 million sports facility proposed for downtown Charleston.
The city of Charleston and the Kanawha County Commission held the first of three “listening sessions” meant to garner public input about the proposed Capital Sports Center, planned for two Charleston Town Center ancillary properties.
Nearly 80 people -- including city and county staff members and news media -- attended the hour-long meeting at the Ball Toyota Event Center on Patrick Street in Charleston.
Officials gave an overview of the project and then broke the crowd into smaller groups to hear suggestions about different aspects of the proposed facility. Kanawha County commissioner Ben Salango told residents their input would be taken into consideration.
“It’s important that you get your ideas to us, because after this we’re going to engineering and architecture,” Salango said. “It’s important that we know exactly where to go from here. This is an important step, so just let us know what you think.”
Plans for the center include demolishing three floors of Parking Building B on Lee Street to build sports center attractions above it. The former Macy's building would also be repurposed.
Attractions planned for the complex include a regulation amateur wrestling area, a small soccer field, six basketball/volleyball courts, a running track and an aquatic center, as well as a fitness area with weightlifting equipment and cardiovascular machines, according to previous reporting by the Gazette-Mail. The center would be jointly operated by the city and the county.
Melissa Thompson, a Charleston mother of two daughters who played travel sports and went on to become college athletes, said she’d like the facility to focus more on the aquatic center than a fitness center or gym. The area has lots of those already, she said.
Thompson described frequently traveling out of state so that one daughter could play travel volleyball. For her other daughter, a swimmer, the family would travel to Christiansburg, Virginia, for long-course meets because there were no facilities to host them here, she said.
“If we had those facilities here, we could bring a lot of people and a lot of money into West Virginia instead of us having to go somewhere else far away to compete,” she said. “I just really feel that swimming is a life skill. It’s a life-saving skill. And it’s more than just competition, but we can make a difference with a nice facility and a pool on many levels.”
Lilly Patnoe and Izzy Paulson, two Charleston Catholic students who swim on a YMCA team, said they’d like to see the aquatic center have lots of deck space and between 1,000 and 1,200 seats so it can host big meets. The pool at the YMCA of Kanawha Valley where they currently swim has six lanes, two of which are kept open for the public, Paulson said.
“We really have to squish into four lanes all the time, so it’s not great,” Paulson said. “It would be great to have more space.”
Patnoe said having a nice aquatic center could also bring in tournaments that would generate revenue for the city.
Peter Corbett, an dive instructor who trains public safety dive teams, said with a pool that’s 20 to 40 feet deep, the proposed sports center could host training for firefighters, police officers, the military and others.
“Ideally, my dream is to have a component in the facility where we have a compressor, tanks, wetsuits, drysuits, full facemask underwater metal detectors -- everything that we need to be able to train them," he said.
Not all participants were focused on the aquatic center. Others brought ideas that included having a dedicated green space and an area specifically for senior citizens. Others questioned whether the parking would be free or paid, and how the proposed facility would connect with the Charleston Town Center mall.
Participants in Tuesday’s meeting included parents of past and present student athletes, whose feedback Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said was important.
“What’s important about the feedback we’re getting tonight is actually who’s in the room,” Goodwin said. “You have family members and coaches that travel all over the East Coast, who are in the best facilities and they’re telling us tonight what they see out there.”
Goodwin said the proposed facility is at least three years away from being opened. Planning and preparing the facility will take about nine to 12 months. After that, it will take two years to construct, she said.
Two other public meetings about the facility are planned: 11 a.m. Oct. 8 at City Center at Slack Plaza (or the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center if it rains) and 6 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Roosevelt Community Center, 502 Ruffner Ave. in Charleston.
Residents may also submit comments online.