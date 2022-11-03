Shelly Vandale, children’s coordinator for YWCA Charleston’s Sojourner’s Shelter for Homeless Women & Families, stands by the new computers provided to the shelter thanks to a grant from Optimum. Children at the shelter will use the computers to do homework, to study for college entrance exams or to apply for college.
Children who stay at YWCA Charleston’s Sojourner’s Shelter for Homeless Women & Families now have access to new computers.
The shelter, located in the city’s East End, officially opened the “Optimum Technology Corner” Thursday afternoon.
The shelter purchased five desktop computers with Windows 10, monitors, speakers, mice, keyboards and web cameras. The shelter also received 10 pairs of headphones and 50 grab bags to give to children.
The computers were purchased with the help of a $6,000 grant from Optimum, formerly Suddenlink.
Children may use the computers to homework or research. Older kids may use them to study for college entrance exams or to apply to college, program director Jennifer Fleshman said.
“We’re so fortunate to have [Optimum’s] support. It provides our children with [help] doing research and homework...,” Fleshman said. “It really opens the door for all the children.”
Fleshman said the shelter has about 25 children. Since COVID, the number of children there has gone down, but in the last few weeks there’s been an uptick, she said. The room that houses the computers is just for children ages 3 to 18.
Bethany Simmons, market engagement specialist at Optimum, said the company is proud to be a partner of the YWCA, which does “incredible work day in and day out.”
“We are obviously seeing that this space is going to make a big difference for a lot of children, a lot of families in the community and those that you work with day in and day out,” Simmons said during a ribbon-cutting event. “So again, thank you for being such a great partner. And we look forward to continuing our partnership in the future.”