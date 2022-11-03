Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Sojourner's computers
Buy Now

Shelly Vandale, children’s coordinator for YWCA Charleston’s Sojourner’s Shelter for Homeless Women & Families, stands by the new computers provided to the shelter thanks to a grant from Optimum. Children at the shelter will use the computers to do homework, to study for college entrance exams or to apply for college.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Children who stay at YWCA Charleston’s Sojourner’s Shelter for Homeless Women & Families now have access to new computers.

The shelter, located in the city’s East End, officially opened the “Optimum Technology Corner” Thursday afternoon.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

Recommended for you