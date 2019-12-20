City of Charleston announces holiday office hours

The City of Charleston offices will be closed on Tuesday, Christmas Eve; Wednesday, Christmas Day; and Jan. 1, New Year’s Day. City employees will also receive a half-day off on New Year’s Eve. Police and fire will report as scheduled.

Refuse and recycling collection will take place on an alternative schedule both weeks. There will be no refuse collection on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day — delaying the regular pick-up by one day.

FUNERALS FOR TODAY DECEMBER 20, 2019

Adkinson, Justin - 6 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.

Barker, Clarence - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Corns, Robert - 1 p.m., Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Erskine, Goldie - 1 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Gibson, Joseph - 11 a.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, Bancroft.

Huddleston, Barbara - 1 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.

Knight, Calvin - 1 p.m., Greene - Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.

Moore, David - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Morris, George T. 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.

Neal Sr., Roy - 1 p.m., Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.

Palmer, Kevin - Noon, Brookside Ministries COGIC, Mount Carbon.

Paul, John - 1 p.m., Lively Cemetery, Sod.

Ridenour, Priscilla - 6 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home,Montgomery.

Ritchie, David - 2 p.m., Grace Baptist Church, Persinger.

Seese, Marleen - Noon, Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Shamblin, Robert - Noon, Hopkins Fork Church, Seth.

Spencer, William - 1 p.m., Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.

Sturgill, Willa - Noon, Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Tincher, Ethel - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Willard, Gary - 6 p.m., Grandview Baptist Church, Red House.