City of Charleston announces theme for Christmas parade

Staff reports
Oct 17, 2022

The parade route for Charleston's 2022 Christmas parade on Dec. 8.

The theme of Charleston's upcoming Christmas parade will be "A Christmas Movie," the city announced Monday.

Applications for the parade are being accepted now through Nov. 21 via the city's website.

The parade is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Dec. 8. Participants will begin lining up at 5 p.m. on Kanawha Boulevard, entering from Greenbrier Street.

The parade will start at Kanawha Boulevard and Capitol Street, proceed down Capitol Street to Washington Street, Washington Street to Summers Street, and Summers Street to Kanawha Boulevard.

Parade participants will exit onto the boulevard traveling west toward Court Street.

Questions regarding parade applications should be directed to Miranda Dillon, community services logistics specialist, at miranda.dillon@cityofcharleston.org.