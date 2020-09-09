The City of Charleston announced plans to reopen community centers and provide access to Wi-Fi for students participating in e-learning, according to a news release Wednesday. The Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center and Kanawha City Community Center will also host afterschool programming.
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center, Kanawha City Community Center and North Charleston Community Center will be open for e-learning from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Roosevelt Neighborhood Center will be open for e-learning Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Partnership of African American Churches will begin afterschool programming at the MLK Center from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Step-by-Step will begin afterschool programming at the Kanawha City Community Center in October.
In addition, the Roosevelt Neighborhood Center will resume its senior lunch program from noon to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Additional rules and procedures have been put into place due to COVID-19, including:
• Masks are required to be worn at all times while inside a building.
• Staff members will mark floors to maintain social distancing.
• Temperatures will be taken upon entry. Entry will not be permitted if temperature is above 100 degrees.
• Frequently touched surfaces will be sanitized every hour.
• Staff will ensure that areas and equipment are sanitized after each use and at the end of each day.
• No more than 25 people in the gym or large meeting room at a time.
• Weight rooms, cardio rooms and game rooms remain closed.