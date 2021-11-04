Nearly 80% of city of Charleston workers have taken advantage of the city’s incentive program and gotten vaccinated against COVID-19, the city announced Thursday.
Of 730 eligible employees, 79.73% participated in the program that paid them $750 in cash or a health savings account contribution to get the shot.
“I wanted to get at least 75 percent and we’re at 80,” Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said Thursday morning. “It says a lot, I think, about our city workers. I think it says a lot about the folks who work for you in the city. Not only do they want to keep each other safe, but they want to keep the public safe.”
In the city’s police department, 75% of employees are vaccinated. Eighty-three percent of the fire department are vaccinated.
“Our numbers are much more elevated than they are across the state and the country,” Goodwin said. “That’s a good sign, but again, it says a little bit about the incentive. It says a lot about our employees, in my opinion.”
Charleston City Council approved the use of federal coronavirus relief funding from the American Rescue Plan during its Sept. 7 meeting. To be eligible, city workers had to have at least two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or one dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, by Oct. 31. Elected officials were not eligible to receive the incentives.
Besides the incentive program, the Charleston Fire Department also provided on-site vaccinations for city workers. In addition to first and second doses of the vaccine, the fire department provided 71 COVID-19 booster shots and 136 flu shots to city employees, a news release says.
Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.