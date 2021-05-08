City officials are at the mercy of the federal government until spending guidelines are released for the $19 million in American Rescue Plan funding coming Monday to Charleston.
The federal Department of the Treasury has still not released spending guidelines for cities and counties on how the unprecedented funding must be spent, even though that money is expected to come trickling in Monday, City Manager Jonathan Storage said Thursday after a listening session with West Side constituents.
Storage said the Treasury is leaving the city in somewhat of a holding pattern as deposit day looms, and the work can't take focus until those directives are released.
“It’s exhilarating, quite frankly. It's somewhat terrifying, but also exciting,” Storage said. “I do expect that we're going to get the guidelines sooner rather than later. I would hope that the U.S. Treasury Department wouldn't send out millions of dollars without instructions.”
It will be to the city’s benefit if Treasury’s spending guidelines are vague, Storage said. Broad language allows for more projects pitched by residents that may not qualify under stricter guidelines to remain on the table, he said.
Storage said regardless of whether the directives come by Monday, the four listening sessions held in the last two weeks will still guide the city’s comprehensive plan to spend the total $38 million.
“That's what tonight's about,” Storage said Thursday, “is to help come up with a plan to work with [city] council, to get answers from the community so that we can start distilling all of the ideas to come up with a comprehensive plan.”
Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said the common theme at all four listening sessions -- held in Kanawha City, the East End, George Washington High School and Ball Toyota on the West Side -- were ways to achieve healthy and safe communities.
“What that says to me is quality of life,” Goodwin said Thursday.
Hundreds of ideas were fielded at each location, and almost 200 forms with suggestions have been submitted online in the past two weeks, Goodwin said. Some of the ideas mentioned Thursday included designating free parking in certain garages and streets, creating grant programs for small businesses, paths to home ownership programs, an industrial city kitchen where people and small businesses can rent space and shelves, a center for comprehensive health care, recovery centers, stormwater systems repair, putting grocery stores in neighborhoods, building the quality of dilapidated rental properties, converting to eco-friendly city vehicles, building solar panels that power public buildings, installing citywide broadband, boosting venues and artists for live entertainment, building state-of-the-art community centers for children and adults, bringing back summer youth job programs, repairing and installing street lights, and plenty more.
So, “how fast is the city trying to move on the ideas that people are presenting?” Martec Washington, a West Side resident, asked Goodwin on Thursday.
Goodwin said there wasn’t really a good answer to Washington’s question. One, without the Treasury’s guidelines, some of the community’s more niche ideas may not be eligible for rescue plan funds, and two, while the city wants to move quickly, “we want to make sure we’re investing, not just spending” on the ideas that will be moved forward.
The more niche ideas, if the Treasury rules them out, should be saved for when community development block grants open back up next year, she said. These grants traditionally give localities more flexibility in spending federal dollars.
“$38 million is not enough,” Goodwin said of having to inevitably leave some ideas out of the plan. “It is not enough to take care of everything that we need to do in the city, and so we have to be smart about it.”
For economic development, Goodwin pointed to one idea floated Thursday about quasi-opportunity zones in certain areas of the city. West Side residents spoke about the need to build up the Five Corners intersection in their neighborhood, since it’s home to the little development happening now on the West Side.
Leveraging American Rescue Plan funds, the city can subsidize local businesses to move into these slowly sprawling areas. She said the question becomes “what else do you need” to attract the businesses residents need in their neighborhoods, and this is a part of community infrastructure building that leads to development just outside these specific areas.
“I think that the American Rescue Plan funding would permit those types of expenses. [We] need to build then build out,” Goodwin said.
West Side residents however have warned in the past that implementing these quasi-opportunity zones, similar to how Elk City was revitalized, may not always lead to development in the surrounding areas.
Storage said regardless of Treasury’s requirements, “transparency will be the name of the game.” He said there will be two checks on how Charleston spends its funding -- every dollar will flow through a special account in the city’s budget so these projects can be singled out, and the state auditor’s office is requiring cities and counties to report their expenses.
The city created a special committee for the American Rescue Plan funding, but a second meeting date has not yet been scheduled. A form is still available online at charlestonwv.gov/ARPFund to submit ideas for spending.