The city of Charleston next week will begin to roll out 48-gallon bins recycling bins for residents to use.
Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and Public Works Director Brent Webster announced the roll out of bins during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.
The city purchased 5,000 recycling bins from North Carolina-based Toter LLC for $273,911.44. Charleston City Council approved the purchase at its meeting March 21.
The bins will first go to about 3,100 residents who are known to the city’s refuse and recycling department to be regular recyclers. After that, the remaining bins will be available on a first come, first served basis, according to the city.
Goodwin called the city’s recycling participation numbers “abysmal,” and acknowledged the city has some fault in that.
"We really feel like it's because we've not provided them the tools that they need and the educational information that they need to properly recycle,” Goodwin said. “So, this is a monumental step forward in the world of recycling as Charleston knows and has done it. Because in the past, when we first got here, we were running recycling like we had for years, yesteryear. This is the new way of recycling.”
After Goodwin took office in 2019, the city eliminated a program that provided plastic trash and recycling bags to residents in the city.
The city currently hauls its recyclable materials to Raleigh County for processing. Goodwin said if the city ever wants to have its own recycling plant, it has to increase the number of people who recycle.
“If we are going to be able to get out of the clutches of taking our recyclables out of the city, we have to have volume,” Goodwin said. “Right now, we don't have volume, so it is not cost effective for us. When someone says let's build a recycling facility. I've got to get product first. But how do you get product? You have to make sure that you're educating people. There are a lot of people that want to recycle in the city of Charleston. And this is just a big door that's been thrown open."
Goodwin said Tuesday the city purchased the bins after hiring MSW Consultants to study how to make its recycling program better.
The bright blue bins will come with a QR code that residents can scan with their smart phones for more information about what materials are acceptable to recycle. The bins also come with an identification code.
For more information, residents may call 304-348-6831.
This story will be updated.
Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.