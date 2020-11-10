The annual Veterans Day observance Wednesday in Charleston will not include a parade, due to COVID-19 concerns.
However, presentations by Maj. Gen. Jason Bohm, commander of the U.S. Marine Corps Training Command in Quantico, Virginia, and several elected officials, will stream on the city of Charleston’s Facebook page, beginning at 9 a.m. A wreath-laying ceremony at City Hall will follow at 11 a.m., followed by a similar ceremony at Spring Hill Cemetery at 11:30 a.m.
“As we celebrate the 79th Veterans Day in Charleston that has been marked with a ceremony, we felt that we couldn’t let this year pass without some sort of recognition,” said Ed Converse of Charleston’s Brawley Post 20 of the American Legion. “While this year will be different without the large in-person ceremony and parade, we are committed to honoring all of our city’s veterans.”
The public may attend the two wreath laying ceremonies in person, provided social distancing is practiced and facial coverings are used.
