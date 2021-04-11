The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Cleanup

Volunteers participate in last year’s “Team Up to Clean Up” citywide cleanup event.

 Courtesy photo

City-wide cleanup events in Charleston will begin in the next two weeks, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced.

Starting April 24, local businesses, organizations, city representatives and community members will be cleaning and picking up trash in neighborhoods throughout the city. All events will take place from 8 a.m. to noon.

Members of the public are encouraged to register to participate in the cleanup at charlestonwv.gov/cleanup or by calling 304-348-8174, according to a city news release.

The cleanup schedule is as follows:

April 24 — West Side and North Charleston

Pick up locations: North Charleston Community Center (2009 7th Ave.); Mary C. Snow Elementary (100 Florida St.)

May 1 — Kanawha City

Pick up location: Kanawha City Community Center (3511 Venable Ave.)

May 8: Bigley Avenue/Westmoreland

Pick up location: Bigley Piggly Wiggly (10 Spring St.)

May 15 — South Hills

Pick up location: George Washington High School (1522 Tennis Club Road)

May 22 — East End

Pick up location: Clay Center – Walker Circle (1 Clay Square)

The City of Charleston is partnering with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and its Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan’s “Make It Shine Program” to host the cleanup, according to a news release.

Reach Joe Severino at joe.severino@wvgazettemail.com, 304-348-4814 or follow @jj_severino on Twitter.

