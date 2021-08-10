Charleston's recently passed ban on conversion therapy is one of the strongest local laws against the practice, advocates say, despite an exemption for those acting in a religious or pastoral role.
Last week before Charleston City Council voted 14-9 to outlaw conversion therapy, it first approved an amendment to the bill that specified the ordinance “does not apply to a clergy member or a religious counselor who is acting in a pastoral or religious capacity and not in the capacity of a medical or mental health professional.”
Andrew Schneider, executive director of Fairness West Virginia, a statewide LGBTQ rights organization, said of the more than 20 states and 70 municipalities across the country that have laws against conversion therapy, none of those rules apply to clergy acting in their capacity as religious leaders.
To make sure the bans do not violate the Constitution’s protections for freedoms of speech and religion, the laws are narrowly tailored to regulate professional conduct of licensed therapists, Schneider said.
“There are no conversion therapy bans anywhere in the country that regulate religious leaders from acting in their capacity as a faith leader to attempt to convince a teenager they are not LGBTQ,” Schneider said in a statement. “The Constitution forbids our elected leaders from infringing on their religious practices.”
But Loree Stark, legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia, said it’s a misconception that Charleston’s ban lets anyone affiliated with a religious institution do conversion therapy.
“[Charleston’s ordinance] applies just how the other ones apply,” Stark said. “Even if you’re clergy, if you’re a licensed provider, you have a license as a mental health provider and you have a provider-client relationship with a minor, it is unlawful in the city of Charleston to engage in conversion therapy.”
Prior to the amendment, the original bill said “no person shall engage in conversion therapy with a minor.”
“That’s super broad,” Stark said. “That doesn’t say licensed or unlicensed. That could prevent a random person in their home from engaging in some of this speech that is conversion therapy, and [conversion therapy is] awful and it's abhorrent, but it just was not clear enough as to who was and who was not included in this.”
Charleston’s ordinance goes beyond most conversion therapy bans by allowing those subjected to the practice to directly sue the mental health provider who administered it, Stark and Schneider said.
Just how often conversion therapy happens in Charleston, and who does it, is difficult to pinpoint. Because it’s condemned by every major medical association, conversion therapy is mostly done underground and not advertised, according to Fairness West Virginia.
The organization points to a 2019 study from UCLA's Williams Institute that said about 700,000 people in the United States have undergone the practice.
Prior to city council's vote, 10 faith leaders in the city signed on to a letter supporting the ban.
"We feel it is important for us, as representatives of the Kanawha Valley’s faith community, to speak up and stand in solidarity with members of the LGBTQ community," the letter reads.
Sky Kershner, executive director KPCC Counseling, a nonprofit interfaith pastoral counseling organization in Charleston, also wrote in support of the ban, saying conversion therapy is considered unethical by the American Counseling Association, the National Association of Social Workers, the American Psychology Association and the American Psychiatric Association.
"Banning the practice of Conversion Therapy would send a significant message to those families considering subjecting their children to this kind of treatment," Kershner wrote. "Banning the practice of Conversion Therapy would cause vulnerable families to think twice before agreeing to it. Banning the practice of Conversion Therapy would send an important massage to the groups and individuals supporting this harmful practice."
The West Virginia Board of Examiners in Counseling, which adopts the American Counseling Association's Code of Ethics, has considered conversion therapy an unethical practice "for quite a while," said Cheryl Henry, executive director of the board.
If a complaint about a licensed professional counselor doing conversion therapy is substantiated, that counselor’s license could be suspended or revoked, she said. Henry said since September 2019, when she started with the board, the board has not received any complaints about a counselor practicing conversion therapy.
Stark said the ban will mean more protections for LGBTQ youth in Charleston, though it won't root out the "worst actors."
“There’s definitely still going to be conversion therapy happening that just simply can’t be restricted,” Stark said. “But this is among, I would say, one of the strongest conversion therapy bans in the country.”