Cleanup scheduled for Saturday in South Charleston Staff reports Sep 29, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Kanawha County Commission will hold its second countywide cleanup of the year on Saturday in South Charleston.The event will be from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the intersection of C Street and Fourth Avenue.Items accepted at the cleanup will include accumulated solid waste, large appliances, air conditioners and televisions. Residents with a West Virginia ID may also bring up to 10 tires.Recyclables, including computers, all metals, car batteries and electronics, will also be accepted.Items not accepted include gas/propane tanks, hazardous waste, paint, chemicals and motor oil.For more information, contact the Kanawha County Planning and Development Office at 304-357-0570. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesGW takes top honors at the 74th annual Gazette-Mail Kanawha County Majorette & Band FestivalCharleston baseball team rebranded as Dirty BirdsPersonnel shakeup hits Administration, Insurance Commission, PEIAThe Food Guy: Owners of Yelp’s top restaurant opening in CharlestonCharleston Building Commission cites mall parking garageJustice family companies offer $300 million, half of Bluestone value to repay Swiss loansChins look to retirement, closing restaurant after decades in Kanawha ValleyUnion: Former Mylan workers having trouble navigating unemploymentGazette-Mail editorial: The upside of what Justice hasn't doneCharleston 0-1 as Dirty Birds after 11-0 loss to Long Island Upcoming Events See More of the Social Marketplace Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 29, 2021 Daily Mail WV Alumni abroad: Meet four Marshall University alumni working in countries across the globe Brothers combine firearms knowledge, innovation to launch family business Charleston inventor's 'light bulb' moment sparks fiber optics technology breakthrough Betting on the arts in Richwood Richwood galleries to showcase two area artists