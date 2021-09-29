The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Kanawha County Commission will hold its second countywide cleanup of the year on Saturday in South Charleston.

The event will be from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the intersection of C Street and Fourth Avenue.

Items accepted at the cleanup will include accumulated solid waste, large appliances, air conditioners and televisions. Residents with a West Virginia ID may also bring up to 10 tires.

Recyclables, including computers, all metals, car batteries and electronics, will also be accepted.

Items not accepted include gas/propane tanks, hazardous waste, paint, chemicals and motor oil.

For more information, contact the Kanawha County Planning and Development Office at 304-357-0570.

