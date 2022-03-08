For Sue Richard and her neighbors, each time they crossed a bridge to get home over the past few years, it was an exercise in faith.
Despite old age and damage sustained in the June 2016 flood, “Big Blue,” as it was nicknamed, was the only bridge access across Big Sandy Creek for her family and 13 others in their community outside Clendenin.
“It wasn’t fit for our kids to walk across, or for cars to come across,” Richard said. “So, we would say a prayer and just do it. When the water was up, you would just say a bigger prayer and then go.”
On Tuesday, Richard and other residents of Big Sandy Avenue gathered with state and local officials to celebrate the completion of a new bridge built by the W.Va. Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster Bridge Construction Team, with help from the Mennonite Disaster Service.
At 310 feet, the new “Big Blue” bridge is the longest span to be completed by VOAD to date.
Executive director Jenny Gannaway said that, until work began on the bridge, VOAD’s program was used to building smaller spans that cost $20,000 to $30,000.
“And we can come up with that with donated dollars and volunteers,” she said. “But look at this, what are we going to do? Well, we didn’t close the door. That’s what we didn’t do. We kept it in front of us.”
The new bridge was funded by RISE WV at a cost of nearly $1 million.
While the bridge is outside Clendenin town limits, Mayor Kay Summers said it is a part of the community.
“So this is our bridge,” she said. “So, when you drive by, be proud.”
“And now ... you can bring an ambulance across and [Clendenin Volunteer Fire Department Chief] Kevin [Clendenin] can bring our fire trucks across,” Summers said. “Our kids can walk across from the bus stop.”
In the nearly six years since the flood, the families have been cut off from most emergency services. If residents needed ambulances, they were carried out on stretchers or in the backs of pickups across the old bridge, Richard said.
The old Big Blue was built in the 1930s as a swinging span. After that, it was updated to make room for vehicles. In the late 1960s, local welders added onto the bridge again, Richard said.
“It was a good, safe bridge for many, many years. But when you have water that goes over top of the bridge, it’s hard for it to withstand,” Richard said.
