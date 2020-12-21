Christmas in the Charleston area is expected to be cold and, perhaps, a little white this year, thanks to the expected arrival of an Arctic cold front on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service’s Charleston Forecast Office.
Widespread rain is expected to linger in the Kanawha Valley for much of the day on Christmas Eve, but the cold front’s arrival Thursday afternoon or evening should cause temperatures to plummet from daytime highs near 50 degrees to below freezing, changing any lingering rain to light snow showers.
By dawn on Christmas Day, temperatures are expected to bottom out at 19 degrees in Charleston, setting the stage for scattered light snow showers in the morning. Temperatures should remain below freezing throughout the day.
According to the weather service, no prediction on the amount of snow likely to fall in the Kanawha Valley will be made until the forecast is updated Tuesday.
On average, a snowfall of 1 inch or more occurs on Dec. 25 just over one in every five Christmases in the Charleston area, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Environmental Information.
Meanwhile, in the state’s Eastern mountains, a winter storm warning is in effect from noon on Monday to midday Tuesday for portions of Randolph, Pocahontas and Webster counties, where 4 to 8 inches of new snow, driven by winds gusting at up to 40 miles per hour, are forecast.
Snow accumulations of up to 4 inches are expected by noon Tuesday in other parts of the same counties, plus Southeast Nicholas County, while in the higher elevations of Mercer, Monroe and Summers counties, accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected, accompanied by equally brisk winds.
Additional snow is deemed possible for West Virginia’s Eastern mountains on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, when, at elevations above 4,000 feet, temperatures might remain in the single digits throughout the day.