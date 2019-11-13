Colorful Lieberman photos of Charleston scenes on display in Yeager ticket lobby

Color photographs of familiar Charleston scenes, ranging from a baseball game at Appalachian Power Park to pedestrians crossing a tree-lined stretch of historic Capitol Street, now greet travelers passing through the ticket lobby at Yeager Airport's passenger terminal.
The exhibit of images by Charleston fine art photographer Thorney Lieberman, sponsored by Kathryn Lester, financial adviser with Baird Private Wealth Management, can be found in the ticketing area's seating alcove. It replaces a collection of black and white photos of the airport's construction, which had been on display for several years.
The exhibit opened following a meeting Wednesday of the Kanawha Valley Business Group, which formed in January and now includes about 25 members, including Lieberman and Lester, according to President Jim Strawn.
Lieberman, whose involvement with photography began at age 10 while growing up in New York, has been a professional photographer for nearly 50 years. He and his wife, Anne, moved to Charleston where she was born and raised, 14 years ago.
In New York, Lieberman specialized in architectural photography, working with a number of firms but serving as the principal photographer for I.M. Pei & Partners. Before leaving for points west, starting with a stint in Boulder, Colorado, Lieberman produced "Manhattan Lightscapes," a book of urban landscape photos. Not long after settling in Charleston, he released a second photo book, "The West Virginia State Capitol Building," a second edition of which was published in 2017.
While living in Colorado, Lieberman developed a process of producing life-size, full-body images of people assembled from up to 40 contact prints of 8x10-inch film. An exhibit of life-size images of American Indians in indigenous regalia titled "The People" was featured at the Museum of World Culture, in Frankfort, Germany, and the Rockwell Museum of Western Art, in Corning, New York, before being donated to the tribal museums and cultural centers of the project's photo subjects.
Assembling the full-scale images of his photo subjects was only one of the challenges he faced in producing that project.
"I had been shooting buildings buildings before that, so portraits were new to me," he said.
In West Virginia, Lieberman used the same technique to produce "America's Coal Miners," a series of 18 life-size West Virginia coal miners, often appearing with their children. That exhibit was displayed at the state Culture Center in 2009.
Other Charleston photos by Lieberman on display at Yeager include a "Live at the Levee" performance; a fireworks display over Haddad Riverfront Park; a busy lobby scene at the Clay Center; Capitol Market; the state Capitol at night; the state Supreme Court chambers; and a panoramic view of the city from the Eagle View housing development.
The Kanawha Valley Business Group is made up of area business owners and entrepreneurs who help grow their businesses by passing along referrals to members. The group meets every other Wednesday at the Labelle Theater, in South Charleston. To learn more, visit www.facebook.com/KVBusinessGroup or call 304-541-4756.