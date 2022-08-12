Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies are getting a pay raise.
The Kanawha County Commission on Thursday unanimously approved increasing the pay for each sworn deputy by $5,000, and increasing the sign-on bonus for certified deputies from $5,000 to $15,000.
Commission president Kent Carper said the increases are meant to keep the sheriff's office pay competitive with other agencies. Earlier this year, the state Legislature gave West Virginia State Police troopers a $10,000 raise.
“This is the largest county in the state," Carper said. "We have to be competitive or we'll lose deputies. We're losing them anyway. We looked at all the salaries. We looked at a comparison. This is the right thing to do, and that's why we did it.”
The sign-on bonuses for certified deputies require a two-year commitment.
Altogether, the pay raises and bonuses will cost the county at least $600,000, finance director Kim Fleck said. The pay increases will be effective during the first pay period of September.
Chief Deputy Joe Crawford said the raises and bonuses will hopefully help recruit and retain deputies. The number of applicants to the sheriff’s office has fallen over the past few years as police officer recruitment has struggled nationwide. The sheriff’s office is competing with other law enforcement agencies in the area for the same applicants, Crawford said.
“We're competitive,” he said. “We were probably in the middle of the pack for the last several years, so to speak. But I guess, with this, it puts us at the top.”
Also Thursday, commissioners adopted a position statement opposing the proposed Amendment 2, the Property Tax Modernization Amendment.
If voters pass the amendment during the November election, lawmakers would be allowed to eliminate the tax on personal automobiles, along with machinery and equipment used in the operation of a business.
The Kanawha County Assessor's Office and an outside firm previously found that local government agencies in Kanawha County stand to lose more than $60 million unless legislators come up with a way to replace the funding from the taxes.
In the statement, the commission says passing the amendment would have “potentially devastating” and long-term effects on public safety and local government services in the county.
“The commission finds that as we soon approach the General Election, the voters deserve a final, codified and agreed to legislative plan for Amendment 2, not a 'work-in-progress' proposal, that if implemented, could devastate and defund public safety and public education in all 55 counties in West Virginia,” the statement reads, in part.
“The Kanawha County Commission ... shall not offer support for Amendment 2 due to the real and serious risks it poses to public safety and public education," it continues.
In the statement, the commission also calls on county commissions across the state to take a public position on the proposed amendment.
Carper said that while it’s not the commission's job to tell people how to vote, it is their job to say what effect the vote would have.
“Currently the legislators who have come up with this proposal say it's a quote ‘work in progress.’ Well, it's not going to be a work in progress when it's voted on here very soon," Carper said after the meeting. "And it is a taking of a constitutional protection that has been in the constitution for almost 100 years. So I thought it was important that the largest county in the state say what we think.”
The commission also approved a change in four voting precincts for the upcoming general election.
“Most of these changes, these people were already voting in these precincts before the we had the redistricting,” County Clerk Vera McCormick said. “So, when we redistricted, they got changed and the location where they're going to be voting was just not really as convenient as their old precincts. They were more or less just moved in back to their regular precinct.”
The changes are:
| Moving the precinct line of precinct 166 to Greenbrier Street, so that part of 166 becomes new precinct 177, which will vote at Ruffner Elementary.
| Moving part of precinct 280 to become new precinct 205, moving from Mountain Heights Church to Ruthlawn Elementary.
| Moving the precinct line of precinct 428 to Interstate I-77 North so that part of precinct 428 moves to new precinct 422, from the Loftis Fire Station to the Elk Center.
| Moving precinct 115 from Malden Elementary to the Rand Community Center. McCormick said the precinct was moved out of the Rand Community Center because it wasn’t accessible to people with disabilities. The county commission has agreed to pay to fix a wheelchair ramp there, so precincts 115 and 116 will again vote at the Rand Community Center.
McCormick said letters to affected voters were to be mailed out Friday.
Also Thursday, commissioners approved a $25,000 grant from the ALLKAN small business assistance program to Clendenin Brewery. The money will be used to install new windows and a heating, ventilation and air conditioning system in the brewery, which is housed in an old bank building that currently doesn’t have air conditioning.