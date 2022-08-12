Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies are getting a pay raise.

The Kanawha County Commission on Thursday unanimously approved increasing the pay for each sworn deputy by $5,000, and increasing the sign-on bonus for certified deputies from $5,000 to $15,000.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

