Kanawha County officials on Thursday took two steps forward on a proposed downtown Charleston athletic center.
The Kanawha County Commission voted to retain Charleston attorney Nick Casey and to put design and architectural services for the Capital Sports Center out for bid.
The proposed $80 million multi-sport center would be built on two ancillary structures of the Charleston Town Center mall. It would be a joint venture of the county commission and the city of Charleston.
“There's so many different ways that we can structure this, I wanted to make sure that we're doing it the proper way, make sure that we're doing it in a way that reduces as much liability as possible, and make sure that we're compliant with all state and federal laws when we do it,” Commissioner Ben Salango said of the reasons for hiring an attorney.
“Even though you've got two lawyers on the commission, it's not what either of us do. And so we needed a lawyer to give us a little bit of advice on how to structure this," he said.
Casey, who served briefly as Gov. Jim Justice's chief of staff and is the former chairman of the West Virginia Democratic Party, will help develop a governing board for the center and possibly a separate building commission for project bonds.
“You wouldn't want to have the building commission from the county own the property, and you wouldn't want the building commissioner for the city to own the property, so you need to come up with a joint commission, we think, if that's what the lawyer recommends,” Salango said.
“Otherwise, if he says run it through the county’s building commission, fine, or through the city’s, I'm fine with that. But there are a lot of complex issues to kind of navigate.”
Salango said Casey may also be able to help the commission raise funds for the project, though that won’t be one of his primary duties.
“Nick's very prominent. I mean, he's been around for a long time,” Salango said. “Nick has a lot of connections, and can certainly help us with fundraising. That's not going to be his job. But my experience has been anytime I ask Nick Casey for help, he helps.”
Once an architect is hired, Salango said, the design phase can start and the county will have a better idea of the project costs.
“We have estimates on what it will cost, but when you start raising money, when you start going to U.S. senators asking for money and the governor asking for money, I need to know exactly what it's going to cost,” Salango said. “So that's not an area that we can make a mistake. The goal is to get an architectural firm on board now [and] start the design. We can start the cost projections, and then we'll start raising money.”
Also Thursday, the commission heard a presentation from ZMM Architects and Engineers for its redesign and expansion of the welcome center at the Shawnee Sports Complex.
The commission got a federal earmark through Sen. Joe Manchin’s office for $3 million for the $4.2 million expansion project.
The project which will increase the restroom, kitchen/concession and meeting space capacity at the center, as well as adding a ticketing area reorienting the entrance, Adam Krason, an architect and principal with the firm, told commissioners.
“Right now as you come in, you actually kind of go around the entrance to the building,” Krason said. “In the new plan, you'll actually come straight through the middle of it. On the left side will be the expanded concession area, on the right side it will be the expanded toilets and the ticket area.”
Upstairs will be a “party deck” where people can take concessions and see the whole complex, he said.
The expansion will include 20 additional toilets. Bathrooms will be designed so that people enter and exit through separate doorways. The building will quadruple in size from about 2,000 square feet to 8,750 square feet, Krason said.
“And that doesn't include that patio space on the second level and it doesn't include the walk-through space, kind of the tunnel on the first level," Krason said. "So it's going to feel much larger than it actually is.”
Salango said he wouldn’t support putting $4.2 million in county money toward the project, but the $3 million federal earmark makes it economically feasible.
“We went top-notch, top-shelf on everything -- the turf, the lights, everything is state-of-the art,” Salango said. “There are two issues at Shawnee. One, there's no locker room. Hopefully one day we'll be able to solve that problem. And the entrance building has been an impediment. And so I think we'll be able to fix that.”
Krason said the firm needs about two or three months to complete designs for the project and will work with the Shawnee staff to determine when to start construction, since staff members will need a different place to work.